Israel cabinet approves plan including Gaza 'conquest'

TEL AVIV

Israel's security cabinet approved the expansion of military operations in Gaza including the "conquest" of the Palestinian territory, an official said on May 5, after the army called up tens of thousands of reservists for the offensive.

Israeli ministers approved the plan in an early morning vote, hours after the Israeli military chief said the army was calling up tens of thousands of reserve soldiers.

The Israeli official said the plan for expanded operations "will include, among other things, the conquest of the Gaza Strip and the holding of the territories, moving the Gaza population south for their protection.”

The cabinet, which includes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several ministers, "unanimously approved" the plan aimed at defeating Gaza's rulers Hamas and securing the return of hostages held in the territory.

The official source said the plan included "powerful strikes against Hamas,” without specifying their nature.

An Israeli campaign group representing hostages' relatives said that the new plan for expanded military operations in Gaza is "sacrificing" hostages held there.

"The plan approved by the cabinet deserves to be called the 'Smotrich-Netanyahu Plan' for sacrificing the hostages," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.

The reference was to far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Netanyahu, who heads one of the most right-wing governments in Israeli history.

New aid mechanism

The cabinet also approved a plan to renew aid deliveries into Gaza while overhauling the mechanism.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir was the only one who voted against the plan, “which is to be implemented when the situation in Gaza necessitates it.”

That plan will not yet be implemented, since the cabinet determined that there is currently enough food inside Gaza. Another official said that new aid system is expected to only be implemented after U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the region next week.

The plan seeks to prevent Hamas from distributing humanitarian aid, which Israel says strengthens the group's rule in Gaza. It also accuses Hamas of keeping the aid for itself to bolsters its capabilities.

The Israeli officials did not disclose details on how the plan seeks to prevent Hamas from involvement in aid distribution. One said the ministers had approved “the option of aid distribution," without elaborating.

According to an internal memo circulated among aid groups and seen by The Associated Press, Israel told the United Nations that it will use private security companies to control aid distribution in Gaza.

The memo, sent to aid organizations on Sunday, detailed notes from a meeting between the Israeli defense body in charge of coordinating aid to Gaza, COGAT and the U.N.

Under COGAT’s plan, all aid will enter Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing, letting approximately 60 trucks enter daily and distributing 20 kilograms of aid parcels directly to people on the day of entry, although their contents were unclear as was how many people will have access to the aid.

The memo said the aid will be distributed at logistics hubs, which will be run by private security companies. It also that facial recognition will be used to identify Palestinians at the hubs and SMS alerts will notify people in the area that they can collect aid.

Aid workers say the plan to centralize aid, rather than delivering it to Palestinians where they are, will forcibly displace people.

The officials also said Israel was in touch with several countries about Trump's plan to take over Gaza and relocate its population.