Israel approves plan to establish 13 new settlements in occupied West Bank

Israel approves plan to establish 13 new settlements in occupied West Bank

JERUSALEM
Israel approves plan to establish 13 new settlements in occupied West Bank

Israel’s security cabinet on July 2 approved a plan to establish 13 illegal new settlements in the central occupied West Bank, prompting Palestinian officials to warn that the move would further fragment the territory and isolate East Jerusalem from its Palestinian surroundings.

Israel’s Channel 7 reported that the cabinet approved the construction of the new illegal settlements in the “Binyamin” regional area, with the implementation of the first phase expected to begin in the coming months.

According to the report, “the Binyamin Regional Council” plans to launch “the first phase” of the project by establishing between four and six new illegal settlements, backed by investments worth millions of shekels.

The Jerusalem Governorate condemned the decision, saying it forms part of a broader Israeli policy aimed at expanding illegal settlements and severing East Jerusalem from the rest of the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the governorate said the plan seeks to create “new geographical realities on the ground, particularly in areas northwest of Jerusalem, west of the Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorates, and along the eastern slopes toward the Jordan Valley.”

The initial phase would include the construction of four to six new illegal settlements and the legalization of several existing settlement outposts by providing them with government funding and infrastructure, the statement added.

The governorate linked the acceleration of settlement projects to Israel’s domestic political considerations ahead of forthcoming elections.

On July 1, the Palestinian Center for Israeli Studies (Madar) said settlement outposts had expanded at an unprecedented pace in recent years, with the annual average rising from eight between 2012 and 2022 to 32 in 2023, 62 in 2024 and 86 during 2025.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal

Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal

    Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal

  2. Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

    Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

  3. Sakarya hosts first Culture Route Fest

    Sakarya hosts first Culture Route Fest

  4. Can fine dining become an agricultural project?

    Can fine dining become an agricultural project?

  5. Centuries-old Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament kicks off in Edirne

    Centuries-old Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament kicks off in Edirne
Recommended
Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg
Syria begins trials over violence in Druze heartland

Syria begins trials over violence in Druze heartland
Fate of Gaza Strip eclipsed by Middle East war

Fate of Gaza Strip eclipsed by Middle East war
Trump says American identity under renewed attack as US turns 250

Trump says American identity under 'renewed attack' as US turns 250
Huge crowds gather as Khamenei funeral ceremonies begin in Iran

Huge crowds gather as Khamenei funeral ceremonies begin in Iran
Syria vows accountability after Damascus bomb blast

Syria vows accountability after Damascus bomb blast
Hunt for Ukraine woman after Monaco bomb attack: Interpol

Hunt for Ukraine woman after Monaco bomb attack: Interpol
WORLD Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

Russia downed dozens of Ukrainian drones over Saint Petersburg, the city's governor said on July 4, with an oil terminal hit and a drone falling on the Peterhof historical complex but causing no damage.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s defense industry hits new export threshold

Türkiye’s defense industry hits new export threshold

Türkiye’s defense and aerospace exports exceeded $11 billion on a 12-month basis for the first time, the head of the Defense Industries Secretariat has said.
SPORTS Celtics reportedly trading Brown to Sixers in NBA blockbuster

Celtics reportedly trading Brown to Sixers in NBA blockbuster

Celtics star Jaylen Brown is headed to the Philadelphia 76ers in a stunning NBA trade that will send Paul George to Boston, ESPN reported on Wednesday.
﻿