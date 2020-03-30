ISIL prisoners riot at YPG/PKK-run prison in Syria

  • March 30 2020 16:31:00

AL-HASAKAH - Anadolu Agency
ISIL prisoners have staged a rebellion at a prison run by the YPG/PKK terror group in northeastern Syria in protest of their conditions, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on March 30.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the rebellion took place on March 29 at the YPG/PKK-run prison in Geweran district in Al-Hasakah province.

The rebellion was quashed with the support of a U.S.-led anti-ISIL coalition, the sources said.

A number of ISIL prisoners were reportedly injured in the riot.

At least 4,500 ISIL terrorists from 54 countries are held in the prison.

