ISIL prisoners riot at YPG/PKK-run prison in Syria
AL-HASAKAH - Anadolu Agency
ISIL prisoners have staged a rebellion at a prison run by the YPG/PKK terror group in northeastern Syria in protest of their conditions, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on March 30.
The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the rebellion took place on March 29 at the YPG/PKK-run prison in Geweran district in Al-Hasakah province.
The rebellion was quashed with the support of a U.S.-led anti-ISIL coalition, the sources said.
A number of ISIL prisoners were reportedly injured in the riot.
At least 4,500 ISIL terrorists from 54 countries are held in the prison.