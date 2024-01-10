ISIL claims second attack in Afghan capital in a week

KABUL
The ISIL terror group has claimed responsibility for a blast targeting a vehicle in eastern Kabul that killed at least three people, the second deadly attack by the group in Afghanistan in a week.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said three people were killed and four wounded by a bomb hidden in a cart near a minivan in eastern Kabul on Tuesday.

He told AFP Wednesday that police had detained a suspect who had confessed his involvement.

The ISIL claimed responsibility on its Telegram channel, saying it had "detonated an explosive device on a vehicle transporting employees of the Pul-e-Charki prison".

The attack is the second in recent days, with ISIL claiming responsibility for an explosion on a bus on Saturday that killed at least five people in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood — an enclave of the historically persecuted Shiite Hazara community.

The regional chapter of ISIL has repeatedly targeted Shiites, who they consider heretics, carrying out multiple attacks against the community in recent months.

In November, at least seven people were killed in another explosion on a bus in Dasht-e-Barchi that was also claimed by ISIL.

The number of bomb blasts and suicide attacks in Afghanistan has declined dramatically since the Taliban ended their insurgency after seizing power in August 2021, ousting the U.S.-backed government.

A number of armed groups — including ISIL — remain a threat, however.

Zelensky lands in Lithuania on tour of Baltic allies
