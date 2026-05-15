Iraq PM vows monopoly on arms as parliament approves gov’t

BAGHDAD

Iraq's Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi, speaks to Iraqi lawmakers before submitting his government in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Iraqi Presidency Office via AP)

Iraqi lawmakers approved a new government late on May 14 led by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, who vowed to ensure a state monopoly on weapons.

Iraq has long walked a tightrope between the competing influences of its allies, neighboring Iran and the United States.

Iraq’s parliament voted in favor of Zaidi’s government and program, just a few weeks after he was designated following months of political deadlock.

Zaidi’s program includes “reforming the security apparatus by restricting weapons to state control and strengthening the capabilities of the security force,” state news agency INA quoted the parliament media office as saying.

In Iraq, a government wins a confidence vote when parliament approves half plus one of its ministries. Only 14 ministerial nominations out of 23 posts were approved on May 14, as key political parties continue to negotiate several portfolios.

Zaidi, Iraq’s youngest prime minister at the age of 40, was chosen to form the new government late last month. His nomination followed months of political wrangling after the United States vetoed the previous frontrunner, former premier Nouri al-Maliki.

He is backed by the Coordination Framework, a ruling alliance of powerful Shia groups with varying ties to Iran.

Türkiye welcomed the new government in Baghdad, expressing hope that it will take strong steps with a positive agenda toward Iraq’s stability, prosperity and integration with the region.

In an apparent nod of approval, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also congratulated Iraq’s new government following the approval from parliament.

Senior U.S. diplomat Tom Barrack, meanwhile, said his government was ready to work with Zaidi “to advance our shared goals of prosperity for the Iraqi people and the elimination of terrorism, which is always an impediment to the people’s progress.”

Following the 2003 invasion of Iraq that overthrew former ruler Saddam Hussein, the U.S has held major sway in Iraq.

But the invasion also paved the way for Iran to build its influence and to see its Shia allies installed in Baghdad’s halls of power. Since then, Iraq’s leaders have struggled to balance relations between the two foes.