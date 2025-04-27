Iraq arrests ISIL suspect over New Orleans attack

Iraq arrests ISIL suspect over New Orleans attack

BAGHDAD
Iraq arrests ISIL suspect over New Orleans attack

Iraqi authorities have arrested a suspected member of the ISIL terrorist organization for inciting a January truck-ramming attack that killed 14 people in the U.S. city of New Orleans, Iraq’s judiciary said on April 27.

The city in the southern state of Louisiana was plunged into a panic early on New Year’s Day when a U.S. army veteran, who the FBI said had pledged loyalty to ISIL, ploughed a pickup truck into revelers in the crowded French Quarter, famed for its nightlife.

Police killed the suspect in an exchange of fire.

Investigators found guns and what appeared to be an improvised explosive device in the vehicle, which bore the flag of ISIL, along with other explosive devices elsewhere in the French Quarter.

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council said that an ISIL member “was arrested for inciting the January 2025 truck attack in the United States” after Iraq received a request from Washington to assist in the investigation.

It added that the suspect is “a member of the external operations office of the Daesh terrorist organization,” using the Arabic acronym for ISIL.

The suspect will be tried in Iraq under the anti-terrorism law, it said.

Although the country proclaimed the defeat of the terror group on its territory in 2017, ISIL cells have remained active and carry out sporadic attacks against the army and police.
A recent U.N. report said government-led counter-terrorism operations have resulted in the deaths of nearly half of ISIL’s senior leaders in Iraq.

ISIL declared a so-called “caliphate” in 2014 after capturing large parts of Iraq.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

    Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

  2. Türkiye denies claims it will open ports to Greek Cypriot ships

    Türkiye denies claims it will open ports to Greek Cypriot ships

  3. Antalya hosts NATO Parliamentary Assembly seminar on security

    Antalya hosts NATO Parliamentary Assembly seminar on security

  4. Türkiye, Greece hold military talks in Thessaloniki

    Türkiye, Greece hold military talks in Thessaloniki

  5. Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

    Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook
Recommended
Germanys next cabinet takes shape with Turkish origin politician pick

Germany's next cabinet takes shape with Turkish origin politician pick
Conclave to elect new pope starts May 7

Conclave to elect new pope starts May 7
Suspect charged with murder in Canada car attack that killed 11

Suspect charged with murder in Canada car attack that killed 11
No evidence of cyberattack linked to blackout in Spain, Portugal: EU chief

No evidence of cyberattack linked to blackout in Spain, Portugal: EU chief
Putin announces surprise Ukraine truce for May 8-10

Putin announces surprise Ukraine truce for May 8-10
Syria slams SDF calls for federalism, terms countrys unity as ‘red line’

Syria slams SDF calls for federalism, terms country's unity as ‘red line’
Fires rage 2 days after Iran port blast killed 70

Fires rage 2 days after Iran port blast killed 70
WORLD Germanys next cabinet takes shape with Turkish origin politician pick

Germany's next cabinet takes shape with Turkish origin politician pick

Germany's conservatives under chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz on Monday announced their cabinet ministers, including an outspoken Ukraine backer as foreign minister, before they are set to take power next week.

ECONOMY Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan is set to address the parliament's planning and budget committee on May 6, providing insights into the country's economic situation, inflation and monetary policy.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿