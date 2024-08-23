Iran's new foreign minister calls for EU dialogue

Iran's new foreign minister calls for EU dialogue

TEHRAN
Irans new foreign minister calls for EU dialogue

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi. (AFP photo)

Iran's new foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, has called for dialogue with the European Union to resolve bilateral issues, following a phone call with the bloc's top diplomat.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the development of relations with the European Union in an environment based on mutual respect," Araghchi said in a statement issued late Thursday.

Relations between the EU and Iran have deteriorated in recent years.

The bloc accuses Tehran of failing to rein in its nuclear activity, providing support to Palestinian militant group Hamas, backing Russia's war in Ukraine, and committing human rights violations.

The development of relations "requires dialogue to resolve issues between the two parties and the correction of the misguided policies of European countries," Araghchi added.

For his part, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on social media platform X that he had discussed "prospects for renewed engagement on all files of mutual interest" with his Iranian counterpart.

The discussion included the "need for de-escalation and restraint" as well as "halting military cooperation" with Russia against Ukraine and nuclear non-proliferation.

Borrell said such "critical dialogue" was "essential to defuse regional tensions".

Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah threatened reprisals against Israel following the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and a top Hezbollah commander in Beirut late last month.

Araghchi, who took up his post on Wednesday, is known for his openness to the West.

He served as chief nuclear negotiator and played a key role in securing a 2015 agreement for Iran to curb its nuclear activity in return for an easing of sanctions.

That deal was torpedoed in 2018 by then U.S. president Donald Trump. Efforts to revive it since 2022 have so far failed.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan

Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan

    Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan

  2. Modi says 'firmly for peace' on historic Ukraine visit

    Modi says 'firmly for peace' on historic Ukraine visit

  3. US says progress made at Gaza truce talks in Cairo

    US says progress made at Gaza truce talks in Cairo

  4. Robert F Kennedy Jr suspends fringe White House bid, endorses Trump

    Robert F Kennedy Jr suspends fringe White House bid, endorses Trump

  5. Three dead in knife attack on German festival

    Three dead in knife attack on German festival
Recommended
Modi says firmly for peace on historic Ukraine visit

Modi says 'firmly for peace' on historic Ukraine visit
US says progress made at Gaza truce talks in Cairo

US says progress made at Gaza truce talks in Cairo
Robert F Kennedy Jr suspends fringe White House bid, endorses Trump

Robert F Kennedy Jr suspends fringe White House bid, endorses Trump
Three dead in knife attack on German festival

Three dead in knife attack on German festival
Iran says it has right to retaliate for Haniyeh assassination

Iran says it has right to retaliate for Haniyeh assassination
Netanyahu’s war aim ‘not hostages, but occupation of Gaza’

Netanyahu’s war aim ‘not hostages, but occupation of Gaza’
German intel unveils unconventional campaign amid staff shortage

German intel unveils unconventional campaign amid staff shortage
WORLD Modi says firmly for peace on historic Ukraine visit

Modi says 'firmly for peace' on historic Ukraine visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his first visit to Kiev on Friday to again call for a diplomatic solution to more than two years of war with Russia, saying he stood "firmly for peace" in talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
ECONOMY Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan

Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan

Kamala Harris's price gouging policy has been criticized by economists and analysts, who say it is an uncompetitive proposal that could end up hurting, and not helping, U.S. consumers.
SPORTS Paris transformed as organizers prepare for Paralympics

Paris transformed as organizers prepare for Paralympics

The Paralympics begin in Paris next week, putting on display the talents of remarkable athletes in a city still riding the wave of the highly successful Olympics.
﻿