Iranian regime faces turmoil as Khamenei’s death sparks both celebration, mourn

TEHRAN

The killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has thrown the future of the Islamic Republic and its beleaguered regime into doubt and raised the risk of regional instability, with Tehran beginning the transition process as of March 1.

Iranian state television announced the 86-year-old's death early on March 1. U.S. President Donald Trump announced his death hours earlier, saying it gave Iranians their “greatest chance” to “take back” their country.

The announcements came after a joint U.S. and Israeli aerial bombardment that targeted Iranian military and governmental sites. Trump said the “heavy and pinpoint bombing” was to continue through the week or as long as necessary.

Both Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu separately called for the collapse of the regime.

The strikes opened a stunning new chapter in U.S. intervention in Iran, marking the second time in eight months that the Trump administration has attacked the country during talks over its nuclear program.

The killing of Khamenei after decades in power appeared certain to create a significant leadership vacuum given the absence of a known successor and because the supreme leader had final say on all major policies.

Question on succesion, fate of regime

Iran had already seen intense speculation on a successor to Khamenei, given his age. Upon his death, many observers expected greater power for the Revolutionary Guards, which are deeply entrenched in the Iranian economy.

On the other hand, Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani said the transition process will begin from March 1.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and two other top officials would lead Iran in the transitional period.

Reza Pahlavi, the son of the late pro-Western shah deposed in the 1979 Islamic revolution, said any successor within the system would be illegitimate.

Pahlavi, who has spent most of his life in exile near Washington, has presented himself as a transitional figure to a secular democracy, but he does not enjoy support from across the opposition.

Both celebration, grief in Iran

Following confirmation of Khamenei’s death, the streets of Tehran and other Iranian cities filled with people celebrating the death of the leader.

Loud and sustained whistles, cheers were heard and fireworks could be seen being launched on videos shared on social media.

People were not, however, coming out en masse to celebrate, according to social media.

Many Iranians were fearful after the deadly crackdown on mass anti-government protests in January.

The thousands who did gather in the center of Iran's capital were instead mourning Khamenei's death.

The mourners, dressed mostly in black and some crying, chanted "death to America" and "death to Israel", with many waving Iran's flags and holding photos of Khamenei.

Iranian state television announced a 40-day mourning period and seven public holidays.

Pezeshkian on March 1 branded Khamenei's killing a "declaration of war against Muslims" by Israel and the U.S