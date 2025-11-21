Iranian sculptor creates pearl mullet sculpture in Van

VAN

Iranian sculptor Ali Mutii, who lives in the eastern province of Van, has created a 3.3-meter sculpture of the pearl mullet, using 350 kilograms of scrap metal collected from junk dealers.

Mutii, 56, moved to Türkiye in 2016 and continues his sculpting work at a metal workshop he established in the Marangozlar industrial site in Van’s Tuşba district. Known for his contributions to the Zero Waste Project and for previous sculptures such as the Van Cat and the mythical Van Lake Monster, he decided three months ago to create a sculpture of the pearl mullet, a species native to Van Lake.

He welded together construction iron, car engine parts and 3,000 handmade metal scales cut from sheet steel to produce the large sculpture, completing the work in two and a half months. His pieces will soon be displayed at an exhibition at Atatürk Art Gallery in the İpekyolu district.

Mutii told state-run Anadolu Agency that he makes his living by selling artworks created from scrap materials.

“I try to contribute to the promotion of the city with the pieces I create,” he said. “The pearl mullet is one of the most important symbols of this city. I would love for this sculpture to be placed somewhere visited by many tourists or along the shores of Van Lake. It would add value both to the city and to my art. I worked very hard on it. I used nearly 350 kilograms of sheet metal, rebar and car engine parts, and welded 3,000 scales to give the fish its texture. People who see it really like it. I’m getting wonderful reactions.”

Local shopkeeper Şahabettin Faran praised the sculptor’s work, saying: “Mutii is a true artist and deserves support. He brings scrap metal to life here. People stop in front of his workshop, watch his work, and ask questions. His pieces are remarkable. He creates works that add real value to the city.”