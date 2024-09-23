Iran walls off part of border with Afghanistan: Media

Iran walls off part of border with Afghanistan: Media

TEHRAN
Iran walls off part of border with Afghanistan: Media

Iran's military has built a wall along more than 10 kilometers (6 miles) of its eastern border with Afghanistan, the main entry point for immigrants, local media reported on Monday.

"More than 10 kilometers of walls have been built on the border and another 50 kilometers are ready to be walled off," ISNA news agency said, citing General Nozar Nemati, deputy commander of army ground forces.

Iran shares a more than 900-kilometre (560-mile) border with Afghanistan, and the Islamic republic hosts one of the largest refugee populations in the world.

This comprises mostly well-integrated Afghans who arrived over the past 40 years after fleeing conflict in their home country.

The flow of Afghan immigrants has increased since the Taliban took over in August 2021 after U.S. forces withdrew.

Tehran has not given official figures for the number of Afghan immigrants, but member of parliament Abolfazl Torabi has estimated their number at "between six and seven million".

The authorities have recently increased pressure on "illegal" refugees, regularly announcing expulsions through the eastern border.

"By blocking the border, we want to control the country's entries and exits" and "better increase the security of border areas", General Nemati said.

In September, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said Iran will employ other methods including barbed wire and water-filled ditches in addition to the wall to block the border.

On Sept. 13, the spokesman for the parliamentary National Security Committee, Ebrahim Rezaei, said police plan to "expel more than two million illegal citizens in the near future.”

According to the official IRNA news agency, Afghanis represent "more than 90 percent of foreign nationals" in Iran, and "most of them enter the country without identity papers.”

President Masoud Pezeshkian has said his government plans to "repatriate illegal nationals to their country in a respectful manner.”

In the year starting in March 2023 Iran hosted more than 2.7 million documented Afghan refugees, according to the Statistics Centre.

That figure represents 97 percent of legal migrants in the country.

Afghanistan ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire

Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire
LATEST NEWS

  1. Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire

    Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire

  2. Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

    Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

  3. Kremlin says forcing Russia into peace would be 'fatal mistake'

    Kremlin says forcing Russia into peace would be 'fatal mistake'

  4. Trump says 'big threats' on his life by Iran

    Trump says 'big threats' on his life by Iran

  5. Israeli strikes continue on Lebanon after Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv

    Israeli strikes continue on Lebanon after Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv
Recommended
Kremlin says forcing Russia into peace would be fatal mistake

Kremlin says forcing Russia into peace would be 'fatal mistake'
Trump says big threats on his life by Iran

Trump says 'big threats' on his life by Iran
Israeli strikes continue on Lebanon after Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv

Israeli strikes continue on Lebanon after Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv

China launches intercontinental missile into Pacific in rare test

China launches intercontinental missile into Pacific in rare test
Sirens sound in Tel Aviv after fresh air strikes reported in Lebanon

Sirens sound in Tel Aviv after fresh air strikes reported in Lebanon
World leaders at UN warn against full-scale war over Israeli aggression

World leaders at UN warn against 'full-scale war' over Israeli aggression
Palestinians absent from Israeli news coverage of Gaza war

Palestinians absent from Israeli news coverage of Gaza war
WORLD Kremlin says forcing Russia into peace would be fatal mistake

Kremlin says forcing Russia into peace would be 'fatal mistake'

The Kremlin said Wednesday that "forcing" Russia into peace would be a "fatal mistake," rejecting comments made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations.
ECONOMY Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has announced that inflation in Türkiye is projected to drop below 20 percent next year and to single digits the following year, urging the business community to consider the Medium-Term Program in their financial calculations.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿