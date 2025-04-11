Iran, US raise stakes ahead of key talks in Oman

Iran, US raise stakes ahead of key talks in Oman

WASHINGTON
Iran, US raise stakes ahead of key talks in Oman

Washington and Tehran waged a war of words on April 10 ahead of key talks in Oman after U.S. President Donald Trump said military action was "absolutely" possible if the talks fail.

A senior adviser to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Iran could expel UN nuclear watchdog inspectors over "threats" ahead of the April 12 talks.

Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani's comments came after Trump on April 9 failed to rule out military action against Iran in the event the planned talks fail to produce a deal.

"The continuation of external threats and Iran being in a state of military attack may lead to deterrent measures, including expulsion of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency and cessation of cooperation," Shamkhani said on X.

"Transfer of enriched materials to secure locations may also be considered," he added, referring to the country's uranium enrichment.

In Washington, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce warned Iran against making a misstep.

"The threat of that kind of action, of course, is inconsistent with Iran's claims of a peaceful nuclear programme," she told reporters.

"Also, expelling IAEA inspectors from Iran would be an escalation and a miscalculation on Iran's part."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is due to meet U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff in the Gulf sultanate on April 12 for the talks that Washington has presented as the last chance for a peaceful resolution of Western concerns about Iran's nuclear program.

Iran has consistently denied seeking to acquire nuclear weapons.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced hope on April 10 that the U.S.-Iran nuclear talks in Oman this weekend could lead to "peace."

"We hope that will lead to peace," Rubio told a meeting of Trump's cabinet. "We're hopeful about that."

 

New sanctions 

Last month, Trump sent a letter to Khamenei, who has the final say in matters of state in Iran, calling for direct negotiations but warning of military action if the diplomacy fails.

"If necessary, absolutely," Trump told reporters Wednesday when asked if military action was an option.

"If it requires military, we're going to have military. Israel will obviously be very much involved in that, be the leader of that," Trump said.

On April 9, the United States announced new sanctions targeting Iran's nuclear program ahead of the talks between the longtime adversaries.

In a mainly symbolic move, the U.S. Treasury Department said it was imposing sanctions under additional authorities on five entities including the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran and one individual.

On April 10, the U.S. State Department said it was imposing sanctions on Iran's oil network under Trump's policy of "maximum pressure" against the country.

Washington already enforces sweeping sanctions on Iran, particularly its nuclear program whose scientists have also been the target of an assassination campaign attributed to Israel.

Iran maintains that it is against direct negotiations with its arch-enemy the United States, but has left the door open for indirect talks.

In 2015, Iran reached a landmark nuclear deal with major powers that gave it relief from international sanctions in return for restrictions on its nuclear activities monitored by UN inspectors.

But in 2018, during Trump's first term in office, the United States withdrew from the agreement and reinstated biting sanctions on Iran.

A year later, Iran began rolling back on its commitments under the agreement and accelerated its nuclear program.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() China slaps 125 percent tariffs on US goods but to ignore further hikes

China slaps 125 percent tariffs on US goods but to 'ignore' further hikes
LATEST NEWS

  1. China slaps 125 percent tariffs on US goods but to 'ignore' further hikes

    China slaps 125 percent tariffs on US goods but to 'ignore' further hikes

  2. Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 10, including 7 children

    Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 10, including 7 children

  3. Siemens executive, family among the six killed in New York helicopter crash

    Siemens executive, family among the six killed in New York helicopter crash

  4. Russia will discuss more prisoner swaps with US, spy chief says

    Russia will discuss more prisoner swaps with US, spy chief says

  5. Iran says giving diplomacy 'genuine chance' in Oman talks with US

    Iran says giving diplomacy 'genuine chance' in Oman talks with US
Recommended
Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 10, including 7 children

Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 10, including 7 children
Siemens executive, family among the six killed in New York helicopter crash

Siemens executive, family among the six killed in New York helicopter crash
Russia will discuss more prisoner swaps with US, spy chief says

Russia will discuss more prisoner swaps with US, spy chief says
Iran says giving diplomacy genuine chance in Oman talks with US

Iran says giving diplomacy 'genuine chance' in Oman talks with US
Panama deal allows US to deploy troops to canal

Panama deal allows US to deploy troops to canal
Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor
WORLD Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 10, including 7 children

Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 10, including 7 children

Gaza's civil defense agency said a pre-dawn Israeli air strike on Friday killed 10 members of the same family, including seven children, in the southern city of Khan Younis.
ECONOMY China slaps 125 percent tariffs on US goods but to ignore further hikes

China slaps 125 percent tariffs on US goods but to 'ignore' further hikes

China said Friday it would raise tariffs on U.S. goods to 125 percent but would ignore further levies by President Donald Trump because it no longer makes economic sense for importers to buy from America.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿