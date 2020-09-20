Iran urges world to unite against US 'reckless actions'  

  • September 20 2020 11:24:00

Iran urges world to unite against US 'reckless actions'  

TEHRAN-Agence France-Presse
Iran urges world to unite against US reckless actions

Iran on Sept. 20 called on the rest of the world to unite against the United States, after Washington unilaterally declared UN sanctions against the Islamic republic were back in force.    

"We expect the international community and all the countries in the world to stand against these reckless actions by the regime in the White House and speak in one voice," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a news conference in Tehran.    

Washington has said it will "impose consequences" on any country not complying with the sanctions, although the U.S. is one of the only nations that believes they are in force.    

"The whole world is saying nothing has changed," Khatibzadeh said, adding sanctions were in place only in the "imaginary world" of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.     

"This is much ado about nothing, and I believe these are the most bitter days and hours for the United States," he added.   

Calling Washington "isolated" and "on the wrong side of history", Khatibzadeh said Tehran's message for it was to "return to the international community, to your commitments, stop rebelling and the world will accept you."    

According to Pompeo, the UN sanctions were back in force from Sept. 20.    

The move relies on the controversial "snapback" mechanism, which the U.S. claims allows any of the partners to the 2015 nuclear agreement to reimpose UN sanctions if Tehran violates its obligations. 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey summons Greek envoy on despicable news headline, says FM

    Turkey summons Greek envoy on despicable news headline, says FM

  2. Turkey overcoming pandemic's economic effects: Erdoğan

    Turkey overcoming pandemic's economic effects: Erdoğan

  3. Macron urges Turkey to reopen 'responsible dialogue' in a tweet in Turkish

    Macron urges Turkey to reopen 'responsible dialogue' in a tweet in Turkish

  4. First lady to roll out new book on Turkish cuisine

    First lady to roll out new book on Turkish cuisine

  5. Secret road of sultans in Topkapı Palace reopens to public visit

    Secret road of sultans in Topkapı Palace reopens to public visit
Recommended
WHO endorses protocol for virus herbal medicine trials

WHO endorses protocol for virus herbal medicine trials
Trump promises to replace Ginsburg with a woman, and soon

Trump promises to replace Ginsburg with a woman, and soon
Floods, wind damage as rare ’medicane’ storm hits Greece

Floods, wind damage as rare ’medicane’ storm hits Greece
US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies at 87

US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies at 87
Trump expects enough Covid-19 vaccines for every American by April

Trump expects enough Covid-19 vaccines for every American by April
Sally leaves trail of destruction across Gulf Coast

Sally leaves trail of destruction across Gulf Coast

WORLD WHO endorses protocol for virus herbal medicine trials

WHO endorses protocol for virus herbal medicine trials

The World Health Organization endorsed on Sept. 19 a protocol for testing African herbal medicines as potential treatments for the coronavirus and other epidemics.  

ECONOMY Turkish agricultural sector grows steadily, minister says

Turkish agricultural sector grows steadily, minister says

The Turkish agriculture sector’s annual average growth rate is much higher than its OECD and EU peers, with 2.7 percent in the last 10 years, the treasury and finance minister has said.
SPORTS Beşiktaş draw 1-1 with Antalyaspor

Beşiktaş draw 1-1 with Antalyaspor

Beşiktaş drew 1-1 with Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in the Turkish Süper Lig game on Sept. 19.