Iran rejects accusations implicating it in plot to kill Trump

Iran rejects accusations implicating it in plot to kill Trump

BAGHDAD
Iran rejects accusations implicating it in plot to kill Trump

Iran on Wednesday rejected what it called "malicious" accusations by U.S. media implicating it in a plot to kill former U.S. president Donald Trump.

CNN reported Tuesday that U.S. authorities received intelligence from a "human source" weeks ago on an alleged Iranian plot against the former president, prompting his protection to be boosted. Other U.S. outlets also reported the alleged plot.

CNN said the alleged plot was not linked to Saturday's shooting at a Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania, in which the former president was wounded and a supporter killed.

The U.S. National Security Council said it had been "tracking Iranian threats against former Trump administration officials for years" after Tehran threatened revenge for the 2020 killing of Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike in neighbouring Iraq.

Iran's mission to the United Nations called the accusations "unsubstantiated and malicious".

Foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said Iran "strongly rejects any involvement in the recent armed attack against Trump".

He added however that Iran remains "determined to prosecute Trump over his direct role in the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani".

Soleimani headed the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, overseeing Iranian military operations across the Middle East.

Trump ordered his killing in a drone strike just outside Baghdad airport.

US, attempt,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state

Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state

    Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state

  2. Erdoğan holds phone call with Trump

    Erdoğan holds phone call with Trump

  3. Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

    Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

  4. EU chief von der Leyen wins second term

    EU chief von der Leyen wins second term

  5. Shiite Muslims mark holy day of Ashura with mourning

    Shiite Muslims mark holy day of Ashura with mourning
Recommended
Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base
EU chief von der Leyen wins second term

EU chief von der Leyen wins second term
Shiite Muslims mark holy day of Ashura with mourning

Shiite Muslims mark holy day of Ashura with mourning
Bangladesh students reject PM olive branch

Bangladesh students reject PM olive branch
Zelensky rejects attempts to cut deals with Russia after Orban visit

Zelensky rejects attempts to cut deals with Russia after Orban visit
Arson suspected in fire that killed 7 in France

Arson suspected in fire that killed 7 in France
Russias Lavrov calls for end to Gaza violence

Russia's Lavrov calls for end to Gaza violence
WORLD Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

The Greek Cypriot defense minister said on July 17 that plans are in motion to build a major naval base on the east Mediterranean island nation's southern coast capable of hosting large ships from European Union countries and other nations to carry out a variety of missions including humanitarian aid deliveries to the tumultuous Middle East region.  
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿