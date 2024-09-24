Iran ready to resume nuclear deal negotiations: Pezeshkian

NEW YORK

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that Iran is ready to return to the nuclear deal, contingent upon the United States and the European signatories fulfilling their obligations.

Speaking during a meeting with senior representatives of American media in New York while attending the United Nations General Assembly, Pezeshkian emphasized Iran's aspiration to cultivate relationships with all nations, particularly its neighbors, founded on mutual respect.

Pezeshkian articulated his desire to mitigate regional insecurity by fostering relations predicated on camaraderie and collective engagement, stating, "We seek to replace war and bloodshed with peace and security, striving to build a world where humanity prevails over destruction."

He lambasted certain Western media outlets for deliberately distorting Iran’s stance, asserting, "We harbor no intent to perpetuate war or insecurity in the world. Our presence at the United Nations General Assembly is to convey a message of peace and fraternity to all nations and peoples."

In response to a query regarding the potential resumption of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the U.S., Pezeshkian remarked, "We fully honored all our commitments within the agreement, but it was [former U.S. President Donald] Trump who withdrew.”

“Regrettably, the other nations have failed to reinvigorate the deal. Sanctions against Iran have only intensified with each passing day."

He categorically rejected the notion that Iran could be coerced into negotiations through sanctions and pressure, affirming, "If the U.S. and European countries meet their obligations under the agreement, we stand fully ready to resume our commitments."

When questioned about Iran’s capability to produce nuclear weapons, Pezeshkian recalled the a decree issued by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which prohibits the development and use of nuclear arms.

"There is no place for nuclear weapons within Iran's defense and security doctrine."