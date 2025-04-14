Iran must abandon nuclear weapons: Trump

WASHINGTON
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday issued a stern warning to Iran over its nuclear ambitions during a press conference at the White House, stating that Tehran must abandon its pursuit of nuclear weapons or face severe consequences.

Speaking alongside El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, Trump responded to a question about Iran’s nuclear program by accusing the country of stalling negotiations. “Iran is stalling us. They must give up nuclear weapons. Absolutely no nuclear weapons,” Trump said. “If we have to do something very strong, we will — and that includes striking Iran’s nuclear facilities.”

The former president’s remarks underscored his administration’s hardline stance on Tehran and revived speculation about potential military action against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Trump also commented on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, blaming his successor, President Joe Biden, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for not preventing the conflict. “They could have stopped this war if they wanted to — but they didn’t,” he claimed.

 

