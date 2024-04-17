Iran hails 'success' of attack on Israel during military parade

Iran hails 'success' of attack on Israel during military parade

TEHRAN
Iran hails success of attack on Israel during military parade

Iran celebrated the "success" of its weekend drone and missile attack on Israel as it staged an annual military parade on Wednesday.

The Islamic republic launched its first-ever direct attack on Israel on Saturday in response to an April 1 air strike on its consulate in Damascus which has been widely blamed on Israel.

The operation dubbed Honest Promise "brought down the glory of the Zionist regime (Israel)", President Ebrahim Raisi said at a military base on the outskirts of Tehran.

"This operation showed that our armed forces are ready," he said in a speech addressed to the regular army and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Wednesday's parade saw the Iranian armed forces showcase a range of military equipment including drones and long-range ballistic missiles.

Israel has vowed to respond to the weekend attack, with military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari saying Iran would not get off "scot-free".

Raisi on Wednesday reiterated warnings against "the slightest act of aggression" by Israel, saying it would lead to "a fierce and severe response".

The Israeli army said the vast majority of the projectiles fired by Iran were shot down — with the help of the United States and other allies — and that the attack caused only minimal damage.

Iran insists the attack was limited and carried out in "self-defence" following the strike on its consulate in the Syrian capital.

The strike levelled the five-storey consular annex of the Iranian embassy in Damascus and killed seven Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals.

In his speech, Raisi also hit out at countries that had "sought to normalise relations" with Israel.

"These countries are now humiliated in front of their own people which constitutes a strategic failure for the regime" of Israel, he added.

In 2020, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco normalised relations with Israel as part of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords, vehemently criticised by the Palestinians.

Egypt and Jordan signed peace accords with Israel in 1979 and 1994, respectively.

celebrations,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters killing

Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing

    Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing

  2. Dubai reels from floods chaos after record rains

    Dubai reels from floods chaos after record rains

  3. Beef consumption plummets in cattle-crazy Argentina

    Beef consumption plummets in cattle-crazy Argentina

  4. Electronics sales help retail sector

    Electronics sales help retail sector

  5. Turkish authorities nab 20 ISIL suspects

    Turkish authorities nab 20 ISIL suspects
Recommended
Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters killing

Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing
Dubai reels from floods chaos after record rains

Dubai reels from floods chaos after record rains
UKs Cameron urges G7 to impose new sanctions on Iran

UK's Cameron urges G7 to impose new sanctions on Iran
Bill to phase out smoking advances in UK parliament

Bill to phase out smoking advances in UK parliament
Brussels right-wing meet resumes after court scraps ban

Brussels right-wing meet resumes after court scraps ban
Azerbaijan slams French pressure and threats after Paris recalls envoy

Azerbaijan slams French 'pressure' and 'threats' after Paris recalls envoy
WORLD Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters killing

Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group said it launched a drone and missile attack on an Israeli base on Wednesday in response to strikes that killed three Hezbollah fighters the day before.
ECONOMY Beef consumption plummets in cattle-crazy Argentina

Beef consumption plummets in cattle-crazy Argentina

Beef consumption in Argentina, one of the world's top producers and consumers of the meat, has fallen to near-record levels amid a biting economic crisis, an industry body said on April 16.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿