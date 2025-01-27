Iran deploys AI-equipped missiles during drills in Gulf

Iran deploys AI-equipped missiles during drills in Gulf

TEHRAN
Iran deploys AI-equipped missiles during drills in Gulf

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have deployed missiles featuring artificial intelligence technology during military drills in the Gulf, state media reported on Jan. 27.

The Guards' naval force "fired Ghaem and Almas missiles equipped with artificial intelligence from advanced Mohajer-6 and Ababil-5 drones," the IRNA state news agency said.

The report added that the missiles "successfully destroyed hypothetical enemy targets" during the drills.

Ghaem and Almas are both precision-guided missiles developed domestically by the Iranian defence ministry.

On Jan. 26, the Guards launched a series of military exercises in the southwest of the country, including in Bushehr and Khuzestan provinces, and in Gulf waters.

The provinces are home to Iran's major oil and petrochemical facilities, with Bushehr also hosting the country's nuclear power plant.

Citing the "sensitive positions," Guards naval commander Alireza Tangsiri told IRNA that the exercises simulated protecting these locations.

Tangsiri also said that Iran was producing cruise missiles with ranges "exceeding 1,000 kilometers that are utilised with AI technology."

The deployment of the missiles comes months after remarks from Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, urging the authorities to "master artificial intelligence."

Since its 1979 revolution, the Islamic republic has developed a series of sophisticated missiles and drones following its break in ties with the United States, which had been Tehran's main arms supplier.

Artificial Intelligence, Drill,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids

Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids
LATEST NEWS

  1. Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids

    Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids

  2. Siirt co-mayor sentenced on terrorism charges

    Siirt co-mayor sentenced on terrorism charges

  3. Özel: CHP launches snap election preparations

    Özel: CHP launches snap election preparations

  4. Turkish Cyprus seeks to extend voting rights to expats

    Turkish Cyprus seeks to extend voting rights to expats

  5. Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

    Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall
Recommended
Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall
Iran warns US, Israel against attacking nuclear facilities

Iran warns US, Israel against attacking nuclear facilities
Clashes kill 17 in DR Congos Goma

Clashes kill 17 in DR Congo's Goma
CDC ordered to stop working with WHO immediately

CDC ordered to stop working with WHO immediately
Fast-moving fires torch national parks in Australia

Fast-moving fires torch national parks in Australia
NATO deploys eyes in sky and on sea to protect vital cables

NATO deploys eyes in sky and on sea to protect vital cables
Greek defense minister criticizes Türkiyes Blue Homeland doctrine

Greek defense minister criticizes Türkiye's 'Blue Homeland' doctrine
WORLD Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

The first Russian official delegation to visit Syria since the toppling of Moscow ally Bashar al-Assad has arrived in Damascus, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.
ECONOMY Asian Development Bank to launch operations in Türkiye

Asian Development Bank to launch operations in Türkiye

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is set to launch its operations in Türkiye after the ADB board of governors in December voted to change the country’s status from a "non-regional member" to a "regional member."
SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿