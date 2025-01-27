Iran deploys AI-equipped missiles during drills in Gulf

TEHRAN

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have deployed missiles featuring artificial intelligence technology during military drills in the Gulf, state media reported on Jan. 27.

The Guards' naval force "fired Ghaem and Almas missiles equipped with artificial intelligence from advanced Mohajer-6 and Ababil-5 drones," the IRNA state news agency said.

The report added that the missiles "successfully destroyed hypothetical enemy targets" during the drills.

Ghaem and Almas are both precision-guided missiles developed domestically by the Iranian defence ministry.

On Jan. 26, the Guards launched a series of military exercises in the southwest of the country, including in Bushehr and Khuzestan provinces, and in Gulf waters.

The provinces are home to Iran's major oil and petrochemical facilities, with Bushehr also hosting the country's nuclear power plant.

Citing the "sensitive positions," Guards naval commander Alireza Tangsiri told IRNA that the exercises simulated protecting these locations.

Tangsiri also said that Iran was producing cruise missiles with ranges "exceeding 1,000 kilometers that are utilised with AI technology."

The deployment of the missiles comes months after remarks from Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, urging the authorities to "master artificial intelligence."

Since its 1979 revolution, the Islamic republic has developed a series of sophisticated missiles and drones following its break in ties with the United States, which had been Tehran's main arms supplier.