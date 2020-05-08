Investigation launched against CHP MPs after communications director’s complaint

ANKARA

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation against main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) group deputies Özgür Özel and Engin Özkoç on charges of “insulting” and “slandering,” after a criminal complaint filed by Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

The investigation came after statements made by the CHP members who said “illegal” construction was made during the building of Altun’s house in Istanbul.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor included the comments CHP members made on social media and newspapers last month.