Investigation launched against CHP MPs after communications director’s complaint

  • May 08 2020 16:22:00

ANKARA
The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation against main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) group deputies Özgür Özel and Engin Özkoç on charges of “insulting” and “slandering,” after a criminal complaint filed by Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

The investigation came after statements made by the CHP members who said “illegal” construction was made during the building of Altun’s house in Istanbul.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor included the comments CHP members made on social media and newspapers last month.

Turkey,

WORLD UN chief says coronavirus has sparked tsunami of hate and xenophobia

UN chief says coronavirus has sparked 'tsunami of hate and xenophobia'

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on May 8 for an "all-out effort" to end the "tsunami of hate and xenophobia" sparked by the novel coronavirus pandemic, without naming specific countries.
ECONOMY Istanbul’s iconic Grand Bazaar set to reopen on June 1

Istanbul’s iconic Grand Bazaar set to reopen on June 1

Turkey's historic Grand Bazaar will reopen for shopping as of June 1, the chairman of the iconic tourist destination said on May 8. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe employee tests positive for COVID-19

Fenerbahçe employee tests positive for COVID-19 

An employee for Fenerbahce tested positive for the new coronavirus on May 7, forcing the Turkish Super Lig club to cancel training on May 8. 