International crisis looms as 700,000 flee Syria's Idlib

  • January 31 2020 10:27:37

International crisis looms as 700,000 flee Syria's Idlib

MARAAT AL-NUMAN/BEIRUT-Reuters
International crisis looms as 700,000 flee Syrias Idlib

People inspect a damaged site after airstrikes on the town of Ariha, in Idlib province, Syria, Jan. 30, 2020. (AP Photo)

An assault on rebel-held northwest Syria by government forces has pushed some 700,000 people to flee toward the Turkish border and raised the specter of an international crisis, U.S. Special Envoy for Syria James Jeffrey said on Jan. 29.   

Backed by Russian airpower, government forces have advanced on Idlib at a rapid clip since last week, taking back dozens of towns and upending a region where millions have taken refuge since the start of Syria's nearly nine-year war.     

The campaign has ratcheted up tensions between Moscow and Ankara.

Turkey fears a fresh wave of migrants piling across its border and has a dozen observation posts in Idlib, part of a de-escalation agreement it says Russia is now violating.       

Turkey’s patience running thin over Syrian regime’s Idlib offensive: Erdoğan
Turkey’s patience running thin over Syrian regime’s Idlib offensive: Erdoğan

Speaking at an online news briefing, Jeffrey said that in the last three days Syrian government and Russian warplanes had hit Idlib with 200 airstrikes "mainly against civilians."

Russian strikes kill 10 civilians in Syria's Idlib
Russian strikes kill 10 civilians in Syrias Idlib

There are "massive movements of troops pushing back hundreds of square kilometers and setting - I think now - 700,000 people who have already internally displaced on the move once again towards the Turkish border, which will then create an international crisis," said Jeffrey. 

Turkey already hosts more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees.   

Syria’s Idlib national security issue, says main opposition CHP
Syria’s Idlib national security issue, says main opposition CHP

Moscow and Damascus say they are fighting jihadist militants who have stepped up attacks on civilians in Aleppo in northern Syria, but rights groups and rescue workers say airstrikes have demolished hospitals, schools and hit other civilian areas.       

Towns emptied

In a significant milestone for Bashar al-Assad's stated drive to reclaim all of Syria, government forces on Jan. 28 took Idlib's second-biggest city, Maarat al-Numan, an urban center that straddles the M5 international highway linking the capital Damascus to Aleppo and considered vital for trade.   

Regime forces enter key rebel-held town south of Idlib
Regime forces enter key rebel-held town south of Idlib

A Syrian army general speaking on a media tour of Maarat al-Numan on Jan. 29 said the latest military campaign was focused on securing all of the M5 highway.

Smoke still billowed from some buildings in the city on Jan. 30 while the demolished exteriors of others tumbled onto streets emptied entirely of civilians.   

Syria's war-torn economy has plunged deeper into crisis in recent months, with a rapidly weakening currency driving up inflation and aggravating hardship for Syrians struggling to afford basic goods.   

"What they're doing is using Idlib as a sort of distraction that allows time to keep their loyalist constituencies on a war footing," said

Yezid Sayigh, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut.    

"This is a regime that is unable to demonstrate effective control and revive economic activity, revive markets, and hold up the lira," said Sayigh.   

A U.N. report on Jan. 29 described increasingly bleak conditions for Syrians in urgent need of shelter and food while fleeing bombardment.   

"Whole towns have emptied as an increasing number of civilians flee northward to areas deemed safer, but which at the same time are rapidly shrinking, as territorial advances against opposition forces continue," said David Swanson, the U.N. regional spokesperson for the Syria crisis in Amman.   

"This latest wave of displacement underscores the fact that this war, now almost nine years old, is far from over," said Swanson. 

maraat al-numan,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey may intervene in Idlib if attacks continue: Erdoğan

    Turkey may intervene in Idlib if attacks continue: Erdoğan

  2. Istanbul’s emotion map revealed

    Istanbul’s emotion map revealed

  3. Residents at high risk due to low rents in run-down Istanbul neighborhood

    Residents at high risk due to low rents in run-down Istanbul neighborhood

  4. Unpublished photos of modern Turkey founder Atatürk revealed from drawer

    Unpublished photos of modern Turkey founder Atatürk revealed from drawer

  5. Pakistan mulls deal with Turkey on dual nationality

    Pakistan mulls deal with Turkey on dual nationality
Recommended
Coronavirus threat to bring Cypriot leaders together

Coronavirus threat to bring Cypriot leaders together
State of emergency declared as bushfire threatens Australian capital

State of emergency declared as bushfire threatens Australian capital
Deadly attack on indigenous community in Nicaragua

Deadly attack on indigenous community in Nicaragua
China virus death toll tops 200 as WHO declares global emergency

China virus death toll tops 200 as WHO declares global emergency
Trump trial could end soon; Alexander says no to witnesses

Trump trial could end soon; Alexander says no to witnesses
Pakistan mulls deal with Turkey on dual nationality

Pakistan mulls deal with Turkey on dual nationality
WORLD Coronavirus threat to bring Cypriot leaders together

Coronavirus threat to bring Cypriot leaders together

World Health Organization's statement that the coronavirus, originating in China, is a public health emergency of international concern, compelled the leaders of the ethnically divided island of Cyprus to cooperate.
ECONOMY Hotel occupancy rate up in 2019

Hotel occupancy rate up in 2019

The hotel occupancy rate across Turkey reached 67.6 percent in 2019, up 2.4 percent from the previous year, a hotel association said.

SPORTS Dominic Thiem books spot in Australian Open final

Dominic Thiem books spot in Australian Open final

Austria's Dominic Thiem beat Germany's Alexander Zverev 3-1 on Jan. 31 to earn his spot in the 2020 Australian Open men's final.