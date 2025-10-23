Intermittent rains set to persist across Türkiye Intermittent rains set to persist across Türkiye

Intermittent rainfall will affect most parts of Türkiye throughout the week, including major cities Ankara, Istanbul and İzmir, according to the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

 

Rainy weather will particularly blanket the eastern and western Black Sea, Marmara, Aegean, western Mediterranean and northwestern Central Anatolia on Oct. 23, said Mehmet Özdemirci, a meteorologist from the weather bureau.

 

Showers are also expected in the northeastern Eastern Anatolia regions.

 

Similar weather will continue into Oct. 24, according to Özdemirci.

 

While most of the rainfall will be light, heavier showers are expected on Oct. 23 in parts of the northwestern province of Çanakkale and the northern parts of İzmir.

 

According to the national forecast, Türkiye will see partly to mostly cloudy skies overall.

 

Light fog and mist are expected in parts of the eastern Black Sea’s interior and eastern Mediterranean during the night and early morning hours.

 

Temperatures will remain around seasonal norms but are expected to rise above average in northern and inland regions toward the weekend, with little change elsewhere.

 

Forecasters also warned that the country could experience its first cold front of the season at the end of the month, bringing rain, strong winds and possibly snow in higher elevations.

