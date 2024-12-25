İnönü remembered on 51st anniversary of his passing

ANKARA

Türkiye has commemorated the 51st anniversary of the death of İsmet İnönü, the nation’s second president and a key figure in its early republican history, with ceremonies held at his grave in Ankara and his hometown of Malatya.

A ceremony at Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, was attended by main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel and a delegation from the party.

The event began with a wreath-laying at Atatürk’s grave, followed by a moment of silence. The delegation then proceeded to İnönü’s grave, where condolences were offered to İnönü’s daughter, Özden Toker, and his granddaughter, Gülsün Bilgehan.

In Malatya, where İnönü was born, a separate ceremony took place at the İnönü Monument near the Historical Grand Bazaar.

Malatya Governor Seddar Yavuz, Deputy Mayor Ramazan Ayhan and Second Army Chief of Staff Major General Erman Kiraz joined representatives from various parties to lay wreaths at the monument.

Born in 1884 in the western İzmir city, İnönü's rise within the Ottoman army marked him as a key figure in pivotal victories during the War of Independence. Following the demise of Atatürk, İnönü served as prime minister multiple times and assumed the presidency from 1938 to 1950.

Notably, İnönü also presided over the inaugural multiparty elections in the history of the country.

Leading the CHP until 1972, İsmet İnönü passed away in 1973 at the age of 89.