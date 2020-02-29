Indian police detain hundreds after Hindu-Muslim clashes in New Delhi

  • February 29 2020 13:03:22

Indian police detain hundreds after Hindu-Muslim clashes in New Delhi

NEW DELHI-Reuters
Indian police detain hundreds after Hindu-Muslim clashes in New Delhi

An Indian Hindu man, who was allegedly injured in communal violence, addresses a protest demonstration organized by Hindu organizations in New Delhi that in New Delhi, India, on Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo)

Indian police said on Feb. 28 they had detained hundreds of people and were keeping a heavy presence in northeast New Delhi, days after the worst bout of sectarian violence in the capital in decades.

At least 38 people were killed in Hindu-Muslim violence this week, police said, amid mounting international criticism that authorities failed to protect minority Muslims.

Media said the toll was likely to rise.

Delhi police spokesman M.S. Randhawa said police were collecting evidence, reviewing video footage of the violence and had already detained more than 600 people.

"The detentions were important to bring the situation under control," Randhawa told reporters, adding that there had been no new reports of violence.

The clashes began over a citizenship law that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government introduced in December providing a path to Indian citizenship for six religious groups from neighbouring countries - but not Muslims.

Critics say the law is discriminatory and comes on top of other measures such as withdrawal of autonomy for Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir that has deepened disquiet about the future of India's 200 million Muslims.

Critics of the government however blamed this week's violence on members of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was trounced in local Delhi elections at the beginning of the month. The BJP has denied the allegations.

The violence morphed into street battles between Hindu and Muslim groups with the police largely ineffective in ending the violence.

The Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) has condemned the violence against Muslims and vandalism of mosques and Muslim-owned properties.

U.S. Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders accused President Donald Trump of failing on the issue of human rights after he refused to be drawn into criticising New Delhi for its handling of the violence.

Trump was on a state visit to India when the violence broke out. 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan says he asked Putin to step aside in Syria

    Erdoğan says he asked Putin to step aside in Syria

  2. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  3. Turkey, Russia agree to reduce tensions in Idlib as migrants push west

    Turkey, Russia agree to reduce tensions in Idlib as migrants push west

  4. Turkey grants visa exemptions to four EU nations, Norway

    Turkey grants visa exemptions to four EU nations, Norway

  5. The worst scenario is happening in Idlib

    The worst scenario is happening in Idlib
Recommended
Greek police fire teargas on migrants at Turkish border

Greek police fire teargas on migrants at Turkish border
UN envoy says Libya truce nearly broke down amid fighting

UN envoy says Libya truce nearly broke down amid fighting
Trump backs Turkey and urges end to violence in Idlib

Trump backs Turkey and urges end to violence in Idlib
Malaysia’s Mahathir loses bid to return as prime minister

Malaysia’s Mahathir loses bid to return as prime minister
US set to sign peace deal with Afghanistans Taliban

US set to sign peace deal with Afghanistan's Taliban
Anti-Congo regime protesters set fires in Paris

Anti-Congo regime protesters set fires in Paris
WORLD Iran calls on people to stay at home as death toll rises to 43

Iran calls on people to stay at home as death toll rises to 43

Deaths in Iran from coronavirus have hit 43, the highest number outside China, and the total number of infected people has risen to 593, an Iranian health official said on Feb. 29.
ECONOMY More confidence in Turkeys economic recovery: Fitch

More confidence in Turkey's economic recovery: Fitch

Fitch Ratings has greater confidence that Turkey’s economic growth is recovering in the near term, according to the ratings service’s Douglas Winslow.
SPORTS Başakşehir to face Copenhagen in Europa League last 16

Başakşehir to face Copenhagen in Europa League last 16

Turkey's Medipol Başakşehir will take on Denmark's FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 stage, according to the draw at the union's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Feb. 28.