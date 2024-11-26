India seizes 5.5 tons of meth in 'biggest' drug bust

India seizes 5.5 tons of meth in 'biggest' drug bust

SRI VIJAYA PURAM
India seizes 5.5 tons of meth in biggest drug bust

India's coast guard said on Tuesday it had seized its biggest haul of illicit drugs when it stopped a fishing boat smuggling 5.5 tons of methamphetamine from war-torn Myanmar.

An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) reconnaissance air patrol spotted a small fishing boat in the Andaman Sea, which lies between India and troubled Myanmar, "operating in a suspicious manner."

A coastguard vessel was sent out, with officers boarding at dawn on Nov. 24 when the fishing boat with a crew of six Myanmar citizens entered Indian territorial waters, the coast guard statement added.

"The boarding party found approximately 5,500 kilograms of prohibited drug methamphetamine," it read.

"The seizure is the biggest-ever drug haul by ICG, highlighting its commitment to safeguarding Indian territorial waters."

The boat has since been taken to an Indian naval base.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in 2021 and launched a crackdown that sparked an armed uprising.

Myanmar's Shan state is a leading source of synthetic drugs, much of it produced in illegal laboratories hidden in rugged jungle regions controlled by armed groups near Thailand's border.

Drug producers have increasingly turned to smuggling by boats to avoid tighter patrols on land routes through China and Thailand.

A record 190 tons of methamphetamine were seized in East and Southeast Asia in 2023, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The seizure made by India could have been sold for millions of dollars on the street.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza-Istanbul Declaration condemns Israeli actions, calls for global action

'Gaza-Istanbul Declaration' condemns Israeli actions, calls for global action
LATEST NEWS

  1. 'Gaza-Istanbul Declaration' condemns Israeli actions, calls for global action

    'Gaza-Istanbul Declaration' condemns Israeli actions, calls for global action

  2. Palestine, Türkiye should further develop trade ties: Palestinian ambassador

    Palestine, Türkiye should further develop trade ties: Palestinian ambassador

  3. Türkiye’s homegrown missiles ensure national security

    Türkiye’s homegrown missiles ensure national security

  4. Ukraine says energy sector 'under massive enemy attack'

    Ukraine says energy sector 'under massive enemy attack'

  5. Trump hails migration talks with Mexico president

    Trump hails migration talks with Mexico president
Recommended
Ukraine says energy sector under massive enemy attack

Ukraine says energy sector 'under massive enemy attack'
Trump hails migration talks with Mexico president

Trump hails migration talks with Mexico president
Hezbollah reaffirms readiness to confront Israeli aggression

Hezbollah reaffirms readiness to confront Israeli aggression
Israel plans to appeal against ICC warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

Israel plans to appeal against ICC warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant
Israel says 4 detained after approaching its forces in southern Lebanon

Israel says 4 detained after approaching its forces in southern Lebanon
Merkel’s memoir reveals refugee crisis diplomacy, controversial Istanbul visit

Merkel’s memoir reveals refugee crisis diplomacy, controversial Istanbul visit
Thousands of Lebanese head home as Israel-Hezbollah truce takes hold

Thousands of Lebanese head home as Israel-Hezbollah truce takes hold
WORLD Ukraine says energy sector under massive enemy attack

Ukraine says energy sector 'under massive enemy attack'

Ukraine's power infrastructure was "under massive enemy attack" on Thursday, the energy minister said, after a countrywide air raid alert was declared due to incoming missiles.

ECONOMY Türkiye key to EU’s strength in Trump’s 2nd term

'Türkiye key to EU’s strength in Trump’s 2nd term'

Türkiye will bolster Europe’s position against various threats, particularly with the update of the Customs Union during U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s second term, as Europe’s strategic environment is expected to face challenges, says Markus Slevogt, president of the European Turkish Trade and Investment Council (ETTIC).

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿