IEA to lay out global road many for energy, climate policies

ISTANBUL

The International Energy Agency (IEA) will guide nations in their energy and climate policies and lay out a road map, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol has said.

Birol addressed leaders who gathered for the 49th G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, last week.

“I spoke about the issues of energy security, clean energy and climate change. The leaders, who attended the summit reached an agreement and consented to a final communique. This is very important for me and my team. From now on, we will lead the way in the global energy and climate policies,” Birol told daily Hürriyet.

“We will work together with the countries which attended the summit. The final communique released at the summit underlined that.”

He noted that the leaders of India, Brazil and Indonesia also attended the summit in Japan and that their participation was very important.

During the summit, Birol had bilateral discussions with a number of world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as the leaders of Brazil, India and Indonesia.

“We invite the IEA to make recommendations by the end of this year on options for how to diversify the supplies of energy and critical minerals as well as clean energy manufacturing,” the G7 leaders’ communique said.

“We will work towards ending the construction of new unabated coal-fired power generation as identified in the IEA’s Coal in Net Zero Transitions report in 2022 as one of the primary actions to be taken in line with the IEA net zero by 2050 scenario,” the communique added.