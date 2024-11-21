ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif

ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif

THE HAGUE
ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif

In a landmark move, the International Criminal Court on Thursday announced it had issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes it accuses them of carrying out in Palestinian territories, including Gaza.

The Hague court’s Pre-Trial Chamber I said it “issued warrants of arrest for two individuals, Mr Benjamin Netanyahu and Mr Yoav Gallant, for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024, the day the Prosecution filed the applications for warrants of arrest.”

In so doing, it also unanimously rejected challenges by Israel under articles 18 and 19 of the Rome Statute, it said in a statement.

On their alleged crimes, the court said it “found reasonable grounds” to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant “each bear criminal responsibility for the following crimes as co-perpetrators for committing the acts jointly with others: the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts."

The warrants come as Israel’s genocidal offensive in Gaza recently entered its second year, having already killed some 44,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured over 103,000 others.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing and deliberate blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, pushing the population to the brink of starvation.

ICC,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Labor unions visit parliament for minimum wage talks

Labor unions visit parliament for minimum wage talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Labor unions visit parliament for minimum wage talks

    Labor unions visit parliament for minimum wage talks

  2. MHP announces resignations of three MPs

    MHP announces resignations of three MPs

  3. Treasury raises $2.5 billion via lease certificate issuance

    Treasury raises $2.5 billion via lease certificate issuance

  4. Plan to renationalize UK railways gets green light

    Plan to renationalize UK railways gets green light

  5. ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif

    ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif
Recommended
Iran launches efforts to relocate capital

Iran launches efforts to relocate capital
Kiev accuses Russia of launching intercontinental ballistic missile attack

Kiev accuses Russia of launching intercontinental ballistic missile attack

Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption

Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption
India warns of further damage to Canada ties

India warns of 'further damage' to Canada ties
World still split over money as clock ticks on COP29

World still split over money as clock ticks on COP29
Hezbollah says Israel cannot impose conditions for truce

Hezbollah says Israel 'cannot impose conditions' for truce

WORLD ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif

ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif

In a landmark move, the International Criminal Court on Thursday announced it had issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes it accuses them of carrying out in Palestinian territories, including Gaza.

ECONOMY Treasury raises $2.5 billion via lease certificate issuance

Treasury raises $2.5 billion via lease certificate issuance

The Treasury and Finance Ministry has issued lease certificates in the international capital markets with a size of $2.5 billion and a maturity of 5.5 years.
SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿