IATA: Türkiye becomes major global aviation Hub

IATA: Türkiye becomes major global aviation Hub

ISTANBUL  
IATA: Türkiye becomes major global aviation Hub

 

Türkiye has positioned itself as a major global aviation hub through significant investments in modern airport infrastructure and strong airline networks, International Air Transport Association (IATA) chief economist Marie Owens Thomsen has said.

Türkiye’s strategic location connecting Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa has enabled the country to establish itself as an important global aviation hub, she told state-run Anadolu Agency.

According to Thomsen, this position provides strong transit connections and has made Türkiye an important center in global air transport and trade flows.

“To further strengthen this role, Türkiye’s priority should be to maintain its cost competitiveness and sustain a stable and predictable regulatory environment,” she said.

“Efficient airport and air navigation charges, together with a continued focus on operational performance and connectivity, will be critical for sustaining growth. Resilience against external shocks stemming from geopolitical developments or energy-related factors is also of great importance, as recent developments have demonstrated,” she added.

Thomsen stressed that maintaining a competitive and efficient operating environment will be a key factor in sustaining Türkiye’s success as a global aviation and logistics hub.

Thomsen said air transport supports trade, tourism and global connectivity, adding that the aviation industry is expected to carry more than 5 billion passengers in 2026 despite current challenges.

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