Huppert to pick up honorary Golden Bear

  • December 20 2021 07:00:00

BERLIN
The Berlin film festival will award an honorary Golden Bear prize for lifetime achievement to French screen legend Isabelle Huppert during its February edition.

One of France's best-known actresses, Huppert will pick up the statuette at the 72nd annual Berlinale which will also screen a retrospective of her top films.

Festival chiefs Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a statement that Huppert was “more than a celebrated actor. She is an uncompromising artist who doesn’t hesitate to take risks and flout mainstream trends.”

Huppert, 68, has a stack of trophies from the world’s top festivals as well as two Cesar awards, the French Oscar, a BAFTA and an Academy Award nomination.

Renowned for playing icy, morally ambiguous characters, she is best known internationally for roles in films including “The Piano Teacher,” “8 Women” and “Elle.”

After staging a two-part hybrid event this year due to the pandemic, the Berlinale will go ahead with plans to mount an in-person festival between Feb. 10 and 20, 2022.

