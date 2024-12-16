Race against time as hundreds feared dead in Mayotte

PARIS

Rescuers raced against time on Monday to reach survivors after a devastating cyclone ripped through the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, destroying homes across the islands, with hundreds feared dead.

Images from Mayotte, which like other French overseas territories is an integral part of France and ruled from Paris, showed scenes of devastation, with homes reduced to piles of rubble.

The cyclone has left health services in tatters, with the hospital extremely damaged and health centers knocked out of operation, Health Minister Genevieve Darrieussecq told France 2.

"The hospital has suffered major water damage and destruction, notably in the surgical, intensive care, maternity and emergency units," she said, adding that "medical centers were also non-operational."

Cyclone Chido caused major damage to Mayotte's airport and cut off electricity, water and communication links when it barreled down on France's poorest territory on Dec. 14.

Asked about the eventual death toll, Prefect Francois-Xavier Bieuville, the top Paris-appointed official on the territory, told broadcaster Mayotte la Premiere "I think there will definitely be several hundred, perhaps we will come close to a thousand or even several thousand."

With roads closed, officials fear that many could still be trapped under rubble in the inaccessible areas.

The mayor of Mayotte's capital Mamoudzou, Ambdilwahedou Soumaila, told AFP the storm "spared nothing."

"The hospital is hit, the schools are hit. Houses are totally devastated," he said.

Some 160 additional soldiers and firefighters to reinforce the 110 already deployed.

The nearby French island of La Reunion was serving as a hub for the rescue operations.