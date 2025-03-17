Houthis report new US strikes after major rallies in rebel-held Yemen

SANAA

Houthi media said fresh U.S. strikes hit Yemen on Monday, after huge crowds gathered in the conflict-torn country to protest earlier bombings targeting the Iran-backed rebel group.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators, many waving assault rifles, daggers or Korans, chanted "Death to America, death to Israel!" in the capital Sanaa.

There were also large crowds in Saada, birthplace of the Houthi movement, and demonstrations in Dhamar, Hodeida and Amran, footage from the rebels' Al-Masirah TV station showed.

"Yemen will never back down — we defy the Americans, we defy the Zionists," said a man shouting slogans to the Sanaa crowd, who chanted back: "We are the men of the Prophet."

The protests came after the first U.S. strikes on Yemen under President Donald Trump, aimed at ending the Houthis' Red Sea harassment campaign.

The strikes killed 53 people and wounded 98 on Saturday.

The rebels' Al-Masirah channel and Saba press agency on Monday evening reported new U.S. strikes in the Hodeida and Al-Salif regions.

The Houthis launched scores of attacks on ships in the vital route during the Gaza war, claiming solidarity with the Palestinians.

Earlier on Monday they said they had attacked the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier group twice within 24 hours. There was no comment from the United States.

Washington has vowed to keep hitting Yemen until the rebels stop attacking shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, with Trump warning he would use "overwhelming lethal force".

Heavy strikes

In the capital Sanaa, controlled by the Houthis since 2014, giant Yemeni and Palestinian flags punctuated a sea of demonstrators at Al-Sabeen Square, which has hosted large-scale demonstrations on a weekly basis throughout the Gaza war.

Just two days ago the Houthi-controlled capital was hit by heavy strikes, including in northern districts frequented by the rebels' leadership.

They were the first U.S. strikes since Trump came to office in January despite a pause in the Houthis' attacks coinciding with a ceasefire in the Gaza war.

On Sunday, U.S. officials vowed further bombardments until the rebels ended their campaign, while also threatening action against the group's sponsor Iran.

Houthi media reported more explosions late on Sunday, accusing the Americans of targeting a cotton facility in the Hodeida region and the Galaxy Leader, a cargo ship hijacked in November 2023.

'Hell will rain down'

The United Nations urged both sides to "cease all military activity", while expressing concern over Houthi threats to resume the Red Sea attacks.

Beijing called for "dialogue and negotiation" and a de-escalation of tensions.

"China opposes any action that escalates the situation in the Red Sea," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

Before this weekend's targeting of the U.S. carrier group, the Houthis had not claimed any attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since January 19, when the ceasefire in Gaza began.

However, the group had threatened to resume its campaign over Israel's blocking of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory.

It said it would "move to additional escalatory options" if the "American aggression" continued.

U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Waltz told ABC News that Saturday's strikes "targeted multiple Houthi leaders and took them out". The Houthis have not responded to Waltz's claim.

Trump, meanwhile, has warned the Yemeni group that "hell will rain down upon you" if it did not stop its attacks.

On Monday, he broadened the warning to include Iran, saying he would hold Tehran responsible for "every shot fired" by the Houthis and that it would "suffer the consequences".

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier condemned the U.S. strikes and said Washington had "no authority" to dictate Tehran's foreign policy.

Costly detour

A database set up by ACLED, a non-profit monitor, shows 136 Houthi attacks against warships, commercial vessels, and Israeli and other targets since October 19, 2023.

While the Red Sea trade route normally carries around 12 percent of world shipping traffic, Houthi attacks have forced many companies into costly detours around southern Africa.

The United States had already launched several rounds of strikes on Houthi targets under former president Joe Biden.

Israel has also struck Yemen, most recently in December, after Houthi missile fire towards Israeli territory.

The rebels control large swathes of Yemen, including most of its population centres, after ousting the internationally recognised government from Sanaa.

They have been at war with a Saudi-led coalition backing the government since 2015, a conflict that has triggered a major humanitarian crisis.

Fighting has largely been on hold since a UN-brokered ceasefire in 2022, but the peace process has stalled following the Houthi attacks over Gaza.