Household inflation expectations decline

ANKARA

Annual inflation expectations for the next 12 months rose for market participants but declined for households and the real sector in November, according to Central Bank data released on Nov. 25.

The bank's "Sectoral Inflation Expectations" for November 2025 showed 12-month ahead annual inflation expectations increased 0.23 points to 23.49 percent for market participants, decreased 0.6 points to 35.70 percent for the real sector, and fell 2.15 points to 52.24 percent for households.

The proportion of households expecting inflation to decrease over the next 12 months dropped 1.67 points from the previous month to 24.83 percent.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek commented on the data.

"We foresee that as we continue to implement our disinflation-focused policies with determination, the ongoing decline in inflation will strengthen the improvement in expectations and reduce rigidity in pricing behaviors," he said.

"We will continue to take decisive steps to transform our economy into a strong structure where price stability is achieved, productivity increases, and the level of welfare rises," Şimşek added.