Hotel occupancy rate at nearly 100 pct in some resort towns

Hotel occupancy rate at nearly 100 pct in some resort towns

ISTANBUL
Hotel occupancy rate at nearly 100 pct in some resort towns

Occupancy rates at resort towns on the Aegean coast have climbed to nearly 100 percent thanks to the long Eid al-Adha holiday, according to hoteliers in the region.

For instance, some 100,000 cars entered the popular destination of Bodrum in the province of Muğla within a space of four and a half days.

The government’s decision to extend the Eid holiday to nine days has a favorable impact on the local tourism industry, said Mehmet İşler from the Aegean Touristic Enterprises and Accommodations Association (ETİK).

Holidaymakers mostly book hotels for five days, he said, adding that hotels are enjoying the strong demand.

“Last minute sales” for the Eid holiday were strong, İşler said.

The resorts in the Aegean offer a wide range of services to different income groups that attract domestic tourists in large numbers, according to İşler.

Commenting on the industry’s outlook in the coming months, he said that bookings from the two largest markets, namely Russia and Germany, started to pick up, especially after the May elections.

He particularly pointed out that Italian tourist arrivals rose by 75 percent compared with the last year.

İşler expects the influx of tourists from foreign countries to further increase in the coming months.

“Probably, 2023 will be the best year ever for the tourism industry, with new records. It looks like Türkiye will meet the targets of welcoming 60 million foreign tourists and generating $55 billion in tourism revenues this year.”

Domestic plane ticket sales for the Eid holiday soared 320 percent, business daily Ekonomi reported, citing data from travel platform Enuygun.

Most of the tickets were sold for Antalya.

Hotel reservations across the country also rose 70 percent, while plane ticket sales for foreign destinations increased by 174 percent, data showed.

It is estimated that between 8 million to 10 million people will travel, while 2 million people will go on vacation during the Eid al-Adha holiday, according to the daily.

Economy,

ECONOMY Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek

Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek

    Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek

  2. Photos show Beatlemania from the inside

    Photos show Beatlemania from the inside

  3. Rachel Brosnahan, David Corenswet in ‘Superman: Legacy’

    Rachel Brosnahan, David Corenswet in ‘Superman: Legacy’

  4. Pompeii fresco shows pizza precursor

    Pompeii fresco shows pizza precursor

  5. Actor Julian Sands forged eclectic career

    Actor Julian Sands forged eclectic career
Recommended
Poverty threshold at 34,000 Turkish Liras

Poverty threshold at 34,000 Turkish Liras
Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek

Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek
Natural gas imports down 2 percent in April

Natural gas imports down 2 percent in April
Electric car makers race for supplies of lithium for batteries

Electric car makers race for supplies of lithium for batteries
UK senior doctors to go on strike

UK senior doctors to go on strike

Germany, France and Italy agree raw materials cooperation

Germany, France and Italy agree raw materials cooperation
WORLD UN Security Council urges restraint amid West Bank violence

UN Security Council urges restraint amid West Bank violence

The UN Security Council on Tuesday expressed sadness over the recent deaths of civilians in violence in the occupied West Bank and urged all parties to "refrain from unilateral actions that further inflame tensions."

ECONOMY Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek

Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek

Türkiye is accelerating efforts aimed at obtaining additional foreign resources for the country in order to further strengthen its reserves, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said.

SPORTS Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes Nafia Kuş and Sude Yaren Uzunçavdar seized gold medals at the third European Games held in Poland.