Death toll from Hong Kong fire climbs to 128

Death toll from Hong Kong fire climbs to 128

HONG KONG
Death toll from Hong Kong fire climbs to 128

The death toll from Hong Kong's worst fire in decades rose to 128 as of Friday, with authorities saying they had contained the blaze, which tore through a residential complex in the Tai Po district, according to local media.

A firefighter was among the dead, while 79 people were injured, including 11 firefighters, the South China Morning Post reported.

Rescue operations are ongoing, although the fires in all blocks of the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex have been brought under control.

Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung reported that the death toll has surpassed 100, now reaching 128, and cautioned that more bodies could still be discovered.

Authorities have received 467 reports of missing individuals. Additionally, around 200 people are in "uncertain situations," including 80 bodies that "cannot be identified," Tang said.

Earlier, the daily reported that 280 people remained missing following the incident.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu earlier said that the fires in the seven buildings have been brought under control.

The fire broke out around noon on Wednesday in the complex, which consists of more than 1,900 apartments, and spread rapidly due to bamboo scaffolding installed on the exterior for renovation work.

The complex consists of eight towers with an estimated population of over 4,000 residents.

Police have detained two directors and an engineering consultant from Prestige Construction & Engineering Company on suspicion of manslaughter.

Authorities say the bamboo scaffolding erected for renovations and the foam plastic materials covering the windows contributed significantly to the rapid spread of the fire.

“We have reason to believe that the individuals responsible at the company were grossly negligent, which caused the fire to spread quickly and led to many fatalities," said Senior Superintendent Eileen Chung Lai-yee.

Chris Tang said initial investigations showed the speed of the fire’s spread was unusual, pointing largely to the foam insulation material.

“We found that the material covering the building walls, the netting around the scaffolding, and the waterproof tarpaulin caused flames to spread much faster than would occur with materials that meet safety standards,” he noted.

For the first time in 17 years, Hong Kong issued a level-5 fire alarm, the highest on the city’s five-tier scale.

Authorities reported that two neighboring complexes were also evacuated and around 900 residents affected by the fire have taken shelter at eight temporary facilities.

More than 140 firefighting vehicles and over 800 emergency and fire personnel were deployed to the scene.

The Transportation Department announced that roads in the area had been closed due to the fire.

Chinese President Xi Jinping offered condolences to the Hong Kong government over the loss of life and instructed the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office in Beijing to support local authorities in their response.

Chief Executive Lee expressed deep sorrow over the high number of deaths and injuries, offering condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a swift recovery to the injured.

He also convened an emergency Cabinet meeting to coordinate the response to the disaster.

Lee also set up a HK$300 million ($38.5 million) fund to support the affected residents.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israeli strikes on Syrian town near Damascus

Türkiye condemns Israeli strikes on Syrian town near Damascus
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israeli strikes on Syrian town near Damascus

    Türkiye condemns Israeli strikes on Syrian town near Damascus

  2. Türkiye, Armenia hold second technical talks on rehabilitating cross-border railway link

    Türkiye, Armenia hold second technical talks on rehabilitating cross-border railway link

  3. Probe into document forgery network expands as 123 more charged

    Probe into document forgery network expands as 123 more charged

  4. Anti-terror initiative nears end: Parliament speaker

    Anti-terror initiative nears end: Parliament speaker

  5. Pope Leo marks Christian milestone at historic İznik prayer

    Pope Leo marks Christian milestone at historic İznik prayer
Recommended
Death toll rises to 85 in Thailand floods

Death toll rises to 85 in Thailand floods
Anti-corruption units raid home and offices of Zelenskys chief of staff

Anti-corruption units raid home and offices of Zelensky's chief of staff
Syria condemns Israeli raid as ‘criminal assault’

Syria condemns Israeli raid as ‘criminal assault’
Trump vows to ‘permanently pause’ migration from poor nations

Trump vows to ‘permanently pause’ migration from poor nations
1 year since beginning of Syria offensive that toppled Assad

1 year since beginning of Syria offensive that toppled Assad
2016 coup attempt in Türkiye stalled Ankara-Athens thaw: Tsipras

2016 coup attempt in Türkiye stalled Ankara-Athens thaw: Tsipras
Gazas children return to makeshift classrooms

Gaza's children return to makeshift classrooms
WORLD Death toll rises to 85 in Thailand floods

Death toll rises to 85 in Thailand floods

The death toll from the devastating floods in southern Thailand climbed to 85 on Wednesday, with over one million households across the country affected, Bangkok Post reported on Friday.

ECONOMY Unemployment rate down to 8.5 pct in October

Unemployment rate down to 8.5 pct in October

Türkiye’s unemployment rate decreased to 8.5 percent in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Nov. 28.

SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿