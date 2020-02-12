Hockney's pop art icon ‘The Splash’ sells for £23.1 mln  

  • February 12 2020 15:33:00

Hockney's pop art icon ‘The Splash’ sells for £23.1 mln  

LONDON - Agence France-Presse
Hockneys pop art icon ‘The Splash’ sells for £23.1 mln

Seminal pop art painting "The Splash" by David Hockey sold for £23.1 million ($29.8 million) at a London auction on Feb. 11, the third highest price paid for a work by the British artist. 

"The Splash," which was painted in 1966, depicts the moment just after a diver has broken the surface of a swimming pool, capturing the fantasy Californian lifestyle."Not only is this a landmark work within David Hockney's oeuvre, it's an icon of Pop that defined an era and also gave visual identity to LA," said Emma Baker, head of the contemporary art sale at London's Sotheby's auction house.

Sotheby's also called the work "a quintessential example of Hockney's lifelong fascination with the texture, appearance and depth of water".

The price, bid by an unknown buyer, is nearly eight times that achieved when the work last sold at auction for 2.9 million in 2006.

Yorkshire-born Hockney's "Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)" sold for over $90 million in New York in 2018, an auction record at the time for a work by a living artist.

The same year, his "Pacific Coast Highway and Santa Monica" sold for $28.5 million.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. US jets carry out airstrike in northeast Syria

    US jets carry out airstrike in northeast Syria

  2. First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

    First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

  3. Erdoğan says Turkey will hit regime forces anywhere if troops hurt

    Erdoğan says Turkey will hit regime forces anywhere if troops hurt

  4. Turkey, UK, US asked to arrest senior UAE officials

    Turkey, UK, US asked to arrest senior UAE officials

  5. Heretical Greek admiral proposes open Ankara-Athens negotiations

    Heretical Greek admiral proposes open Ankara-Athens negotiations
Recommended
Istanbul’s tunnel, tram celebrate anniversaries

Istanbul’s tunnel, tram celebrate anniversaries
‘Vanadoccia’ in eastern Turkey declared protected area

‘Vanadoccia’ in eastern Turkey declared protected area
Parasite Oscar success opens new era

'Parasite' Oscar success opens new era
Roman Theater and archaeology park project in Ankara

Roman Theater and archaeology park project in Ankara
Fausto Zonaro’s work at Istanbul fair

Fausto Zonaro’s work at Istanbul fair
Historic Oscars draws smallest-ever audience

Historic Oscars draws smallest-ever audience

WORLD Turkey, UK, US asked to arrest senior UAE officials

Turkey, UK, US asked to arrest senior UAE officials

A British law firm filed requests on Feb. 11 with the authorities in Britain, the United States and Turkey to arrest senior officials from the United Arab Emirates on suspicion of carrying out war crimes and torture in Yemen.
ECONOMY Turkey, UK eye post-Brexit trade boom with agreements

Turkey, UK eye post-Brexit trade boom with agreements

Turkey will be one of post-Brexit Britain’s top destinations for a trade deal after the European Union and the U.S., but despite the strong bilateral desire to strike a trade pact, experts are cool on the prospects of it happening anytime soon.
SPORTS 50 Turkish athletes book spot at Tokyo Olympics

50 Turkish athletes book spot at Tokyo Olympics

A total of 50 Turkish athletes have so far qualified to represent their country in nine events at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.