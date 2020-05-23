High-speed train services set to resume after virus pause

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The high-speed train services will resume in Turkey as of May 28 after they have been suspended as part of coronavirus precautions, a government official said on May 23.

In a written statement, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu said the train services suspended on March 28 will resume in four routes with 16 services in a day.

He said the services will primarily be active in four routes: Ankara-Istanbul, Ankara-Eskişehir, Ankara-Konya and Konya-Istanbul.

Karaismailoğlu said train tickets can be purchased via the mobile application, website, or from ticket offices.

Maintaining the social distancing rules, the trains will operate with 50% capacity and passengers will sit leaving a seat in a row empty.

He said the people aged over 65 or under 20 will be required to have travel permit as they are facing restrictions in going outside.

Lastly, the minister said that trains will be disinfected frequently before and after the service and warnings will be issued for passengers repeatedly during the journey.



