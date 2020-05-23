High-speed train services set to resume after virus pause

  • May 23 2020 12:35:20

High-speed train services set to resume after virus pause

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
High-speed train services set to resume after virus pause

The high-speed train services will resume in Turkey as of May 28 after they have been suspended as part of coronavirus precautions, a government official said on May 23. 

In a written statement, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu said the train services suspended on March 28 will resume in four routes with 16 services in a day.

He said the services will primarily be active in four routes: Ankara-Istanbul, Ankara-Eskişehir, Ankara-Konya and Konya-Istanbul.

Karaismailoğlu said train tickets can be purchased via the mobile application, website, or from ticket offices.

Maintaining the social distancing rules, the trains will operate with 50% capacity and passengers will sit leaving a seat in a row empty.

He said the people aged over 65 or under 20 will be required to have travel permit as they are facing restrictions in going outside.

Lastly, the minister said that trains will be disinfected frequently before and after the service and warnings will be issued for passengers repeatedly during the journey.

high speed train,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey imposes 4-day curfew across country during Eid

    Turkey imposes 4-day curfew across country during Eid

  2. Turkish envoy slams US senators for Uyghurs comments

    Turkish envoy slams US senators for Uyghurs comments

  3. Turkey detains 510 people for ‘provocative’ COVID-19 posts on social media

    Turkey detains 510 people for ‘provocative’ COVID-19 posts on social media

  4. Turkish kid accepted to school for gifted students in US

    Turkish kid accepted to school for gifted students in US

  5. Erdoğan urges vigilance over new virus wave

    Erdoğan urges vigilance over new virus wave
Recommended
Nearly $300 mln raised for Turkey’s COVID-19 fight

Nearly $300 mln raised for Turkey’s COVID-19 fight
Turkey repatriates nationals from S Africa, Mozambique

Turkey repatriates nationals from S Africa, Mozambique

Coronavirus brought EU, Turkey closer: Deputy FM

Coronavirus brought EU, Turkey closer: Deputy FM
23 more eco-friendly Turkish beaches get Blue Flag award

23 more eco-friendly Turkish beaches get Blue Flag award
Turkish crew returning home after 2 months at sea

Turkish crew returning home after 2 months at sea
Turkish envoy slams US senators for Uyghurs comments

Turkish envoy slams US senators for Uyghurs comments
WORLD 97 dead, two survivors in Pakistan plane crash

97 dead, two survivors in Pakistan plane crash

All but two of the 99 people on board a Pakistan passenger plane were killed when it crashed into a residential neighborhood of Karachi, officials said on May 23, as rescue workers toiled through the charred and twisted wreckage strewn across the street.
ECONOMY Turkey launches package to protect exporters amid virus

Turkey launches package to protect exporters amid virus

Turkey has launched a financial support package to cushion exporters from the impact of coronavirus, Ruhsar Pekcan, the trade minister, announced on May 22. 
SPORTS Super Lig club reports 2 coronavirus cases

Super Lig club reports 2 coronavirus cases

Turkish Super Lig club BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor said on May 22 that two people, including a football player, tested positive for the coronavirus.