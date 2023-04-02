High level of activity at N Korean nuclear complex: US think tank

High level of activity at N Korean nuclear complex: US think tank

WASHINGTON
High level of activity at N Korean nuclear complex: US think tank

Satellite imagery has indicated a high level of activity at North Korea's main nuclear complex after leader Kim Jong Un ordered the production of weapons-grade nuclear material be ramped up, a US think tank said.

Washington-based 38 North said Saturday that images from March 3 and 17 suggested that an experimental light water reactor (ELWR) at the country's Yongbyon site was "nearing completion".

Construction had started on a new support building, while water discharges were detected from the reactor's cooling system, suggesting that the ELWR "is nearing a transition to operational status", the report said.

The images also indicated that a five-megawatt reactor at Yongbyon continued to operate and new construction had started around the site's uranium enrichment plant, likely to expand its capabilities.

"These developments seem to reflect Kim Jong Un's recent directive to increase the fissile material production to expand its nuclear weapons arsenal," the report added.

On Tuesday, North Korean state media unveiled photos of Kim inspecting new, smaller nuclear warheads as he ordered an expansion in "the production of weapon-grade nuclear materials" for an "exponential" increase in the North's arsenal.

Experts said the potential tactical nuclear weapons did indeed show key signs of technical progress, and could indicate an imminent nuclear test.

Officials in Seoul and Washington have warned since early 2022 that North Korea may conduct its seventh nuclear test.

Seoul and Washington have ramped up joint military drills as North Korea conducts ever more provocative weapons tests while blaming the South for the deteriorating security situation.

A commentary carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday slammed the series of joint drills by the allies, warning of its "nuclear attack capability".

"It will be quite clear how the DPRK's nukes will be used if the war deterrence does not work on those who are running amuck, not being afraid of nuclear weapons," it said.

The North Korean military has carried out multiple drills in recent weeks, including the test-firing of what state media described as an underwater nuclear-capable drone and the second launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile this year.

Last year, North Korea declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear power, while in March, Kim ordered the North Korean military to intensify drills in preparation for a "real war".

TÜRKIYE May 14 polls will mark a new rise for Türkiye

May 14 polls will mark a new rise for Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. May 14 polls will mark a new rise for Türkiye

    May 14 polls will mark a new rise for Türkiye

  2. Ankara condemns deal between US national guard, Greek Cypriots

    Ankara condemns deal between US national guard, Greek Cypriots

  3. Earthquake victims won’t pay for their new houses: CHP

    Earthquake victims won’t pay for their new houses: CHP

  4. Türkiye to erase traces of quake: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to erase traces of quake: Erdoğan

  5. Kvitova opposes Wimbledon decision to allow Russian return

    Kvitova opposes Wimbledon decision to allow Russian return
Recommended
Syria top diplomat visits Egypt in first since war

Syria top diplomat visits Egypt in first since war
Pope to preside over Palm Sunday after hospital stay

Pope to preside over Palm Sunday after hospital stay
Deadly storms and tornadoes sweep through US

Deadly storms and tornadoes sweep through US
Italy temporarily blocks ChatGPT over privacy concerns

Italy temporarily blocks ChatGPT over privacy concerns
Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 4 dead, dozens injured

Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 4 dead, dozens injured
Trump shocked by indictment but ready to fight

Trump 'shocked' by indictment but 'ready to fight'
WORLD Syria top diplomat visits Egypt in first since war

Syria top diplomat visits Egypt in first since war

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Cairo on Saturday, a first since Syria's civil war broke out over a decade ago, Shoukry's office said.

ECONOMY IMF board approves $5.4 bn for cash-strapped Argentina

IMF board approves $5.4 bn for cash-strapped Argentina

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) executive board has announced a $5.4 billion disbursement to Argentina, part of a $44 billion loan program as the South American nation faces a severe economic panorama.

SPORTS Kvitova opposes Wimbledon decision to allow Russian return

Kvitova opposes Wimbledon decision to allow Russian return

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova said she opposed the All England Club’s decision to allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at this year’s tournament.