Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing

Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing

TEHRAN
Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters killing

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group said it launched a drone and missile attack on an Israeli base on Wednesday in response to strikes that killed three Hezbollah fighters the day before.

Israel and Hamas ally Hezbollah have been exchanging near-daily cross-border fire since the Palestinian militant group attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, triggering war in the Gaza Strip.

But Wednesday's incident marked the third day in a row that Hezbollah strikes wounded people in Israel, with regional tensions high after Iran launched a direct attack on Israel over the weekend in retaliation for a deadly strike on Tehran's Damascus consulate.

Hezbollah said it launched "a combined attack with guided missiles and explosive drones on a new military reconnaissance command centre in Arab al-Aramshe," an Arab-majority village of northern Israel.

The attack came "in response to the enemy assassinating a number of resistance fighters in Ain Baal and Shehabiya" on Tuesday, the movement said.

Magen David Adom, the Israeli equivalent of the Red Cross, said six people had been injured after a strike in Western Galilee.

The six injured are "men in their 30s, including: 1 in serious condition," the rescuers said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Israeli army said "a number of launches from Lebanon were identified crossing into the area of Arab al-Aramshe," adding that it struck the sources of the fire.

On Tuesday, Israel said its strikes in south Lebanon killed two local Hezbollah commanders and another operative, with the Iran-backed group saying three of its members were killed as it launched rockets in retaliation.

Local Israeli authorities said three people were wounded in a strike from Lebanon earlier that day.

On Monday, Hezbollah targeted Israeli troops with explosive devices, wounding four soldiers who crossed into Lebanese territory, the first such attack in six months of clashes.

The violence has killed at least 368 people in Lebanon, mostly Hezbollah fighters but also at least 70 civilians, according to an AFP tally.

In Israel, the military says 10 soldiers and eight civilians have been killed near the northern border since hostilities began.

Tens of thousands of civilians have fled their homes on both sides of the border, with the violence fuelling fears of all-out conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, which last went to war in 2006.

Middle East,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters killing

Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing

    Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing

  2. Dubai reels from floods chaos after record rains

    Dubai reels from floods chaos after record rains

  3. Beef consumption plummets in cattle-crazy Argentina

    Beef consumption plummets in cattle-crazy Argentina

  4. Electronics sales help retail sector

    Electronics sales help retail sector

  5. Turkish authorities nab 20 ISIL suspects

    Turkish authorities nab 20 ISIL suspects
Recommended
Dubai reels from floods chaos after record rains

Dubai reels from floods chaos after record rains
UKs Cameron urges G7 to impose new sanctions on Iran

UK's Cameron urges G7 to impose new sanctions on Iran
Bill to phase out smoking advances in UK parliament

Bill to phase out smoking advances in UK parliament
Brussels right-wing meet resumes after court scraps ban

Brussels right-wing meet resumes after court scraps ban
Iran hails success of attack on Israel during military parade

Iran hails 'success' of attack on Israel during military parade
Azerbaijan slams French pressure and threats after Paris recalls envoy

Azerbaijan slams French 'pressure' and 'threats' after Paris recalls envoy
WORLD Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters killing

Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group said it launched a drone and missile attack on an Israeli base on Wednesday in response to strikes that killed three Hezbollah fighters the day before.
ECONOMY Beef consumption plummets in cattle-crazy Argentina

Beef consumption plummets in cattle-crazy Argentina

Beef consumption in Argentina, one of the world's top producers and consumers of the meat, has fallen to near-record levels amid a biting economic crisis, an industry body said on April 16.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿