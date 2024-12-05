Hereke carpet restored in Türkiye returned to Netherlands

Hereke carpet restored in Türkiye returned to Netherlands

ANKARA
Hereke carpet restored in Türkiye returned to Netherlands

A Hereke carpet, gifted to the Peace Palace in the Netherlands during the Ottoman era, has been restored in Türkiye as part of a collaboration between the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Carnegie Foundation.

The carpet was originally presented to the Peace Palace in The Hague in 1911 by Ottoman Sultan Mehmed V Reşad, as a contribution to the international initiative that invited gifts from participating countries. The largest Hereke carpet outside of Türkiye, it has borne witness to the footsteps of countless individuals striving for peace and justice for over a century.

For restoration, the carpet was returned to Türkiye, where it underwent a detailed digital analysis. Divided into 280 sections, experts identified 15 types of damage, primarily caused by human traffic and furniture use. The restoration process employed natural dyes and the traditional Turkish knot technique, ensuring both durability and authenticity.

At the handover ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of Türkiye-Netherlands diplomatic relations, Dutch Ambassador Joep Wijnands celebrated the carpet as a symbol of shared history and values.

Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Nadir Alpaslan highlighted the cultural significance of the carpet, noting, "Composed of 13.7 million Turkish knots, this masterpiece exemplifies elegance and resilience. Its restoration not only prolongs its lifespan but also preserves traditional techniques for future generations."

Following the ceremony, the restored carpet was formally entrusted to Dutch officials to be returned to the Peace Palace.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Assad declined request for talks on Syria

Erdoğan says Assad declined request for talks on Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Assad declined request for talks on Syria

    Erdoğan says Assad declined request for talks on Syria

  2. Gaza ceasefire talks resume, Hamas says

    Gaza ceasefire talks resume, Hamas says

  3. Turkish diplomat takes the helm of OSCE

    Turkish diplomat takes the helm of OSCE

  4. Prosecutor gives final opinion on murder of girl, seeks life sentences

    Prosecutor gives final opinion on murder of girl, seeks life sentences

  5. Japan’s royals meet Turkish-Japanese community in Istanbul

    Japan’s royals meet Turkish-Japanese community in Istanbul
Recommended
Tourism active in Phrygia throughout the year

Tourism active in Phrygia throughout the year
Medusa Mosaic covered as winter arrives

Medusa Mosaic covered as winter arrives
Taylor Swift Eras sells more than 800,000 copies in first weekend

Taylor Swift 'Eras' sells more than 800,000 copies in first weekend
Wicked named best film by National Board of Review

'Wicked' named best film by National Board of Review
History under the hammer at Istanbul’s ‘sahafs’

History under the hammer at Istanbul’s ‘sahafs’
British Museum says Marbles deal with Greece some distance away

British Museum says Marbles deal with Greece 'some distance' away
Anita Taylor’s solo exhibition ‘Moonraker’ opens at Vision Art Platform

Anita Taylor’s solo exhibition ‘Moonraker’ opens at Vision Art Platform

WORLD Gaza ceasefire talks resume, Hamas says

Gaza ceasefire talks resume, Hamas says

A Hamas official has announced that international mediators have resumed negotiations with the Palestinian group and Israel over a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, adding that he is hopeful a deal to end the 14-month war is within reach.
ECONOMY Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Total environmental protection expenditure amounted to 224.6 billion Turkish Liras ($6.45 billion) in 2023, pointing to an increase of 56.8 percent compared to the previous year, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Dec. 6.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿