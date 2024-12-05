Hereke carpet restored in Türkiye returned to Netherlands

ANKARA

A Hereke carpet, gifted to the Peace Palace in the Netherlands during the Ottoman era, has been restored in Türkiye as part of a collaboration between the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Carnegie Foundation.

The carpet was originally presented to the Peace Palace in The Hague in 1911 by Ottoman Sultan Mehmed V Reşad, as a contribution to the international initiative that invited gifts from participating countries. The largest Hereke carpet outside of Türkiye, it has borne witness to the footsteps of countless individuals striving for peace and justice for over a century.

For restoration, the carpet was returned to Türkiye, where it underwent a detailed digital analysis. Divided into 280 sections, experts identified 15 types of damage, primarily caused by human traffic and furniture use. The restoration process employed natural dyes and the traditional Turkish knot technique, ensuring both durability and authenticity.

At the handover ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of Türkiye-Netherlands diplomatic relations, Dutch Ambassador Joep Wijnands celebrated the carpet as a symbol of shared history and values.

Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Nadir Alpaslan highlighted the cultural significance of the carpet, noting, "Composed of 13.7 million Turkish knots, this masterpiece exemplifies elegance and resilience. Its restoration not only prolongs its lifespan but also preserves traditional techniques for future generations."

Following the ceremony, the restored carpet was formally entrusted to Dutch officials to be returned to the Peace Palace.