Hello and welcome: robot waiters to the rescue amid virus

  • May 29 2020 10:00:00

Hello and welcome: robot waiters to the rescue amid virus

RENESSE-The Associated Press
Hello and welcome: robot waiters to the rescue amid virus

You can always count on a robot for perfect timing.

When Shaosong Hu saw robotic waiters serving food in China last fall, he knew exactly what he wanted for his oriental restaurant in the Dutch beachside town of Renesse. He just didn’t have a clue how useful they would prove.

The coronavirus pandemic has turned a whimsical idea into perhaps a window into a dystopian future where a human touch may make people cringe with fear, and a waiter clearing the table sends a customer tense with stress — only to be relieved by a soothing brush with plastic.

“They came in just ahead of that time,” said Hu’s daughter Leah, who also works at the restaurant, the Royal Palace.

Now, his two shiny white-and-red robots glide across the dining area’s floor where, once the restaurant reopens, they will be serving Chinese and Indonesian specialties like Babi Pangang and Char Siu at 15.5 euros ($17) each.

“Hello and welcome” the robots say — in a voice best described as pre-programmed.

Their duties will include greeting customers, serving drinks and dishes and returning used glasses and crockery. It’s unclear whether diners will be expected to tip.

One thing the robots will certainly do is see that social distancing rules are respected. “We will use them to make sure the 1.5 meters (5 feet) we need during the corona crisis sticks,” Leah Hu said.

“I’ve had negative reactions,” she said, “such as saying it makes it impersonal.” But it may prove just what customers crave when Dutch restaurants are allowed to reopen on June 1 as lockdown restrictions are further eased.

In a stab at quasi-human panache, one robot wears a chiffon scarf around its neck. And the hunt is on to give the two human names, with a competition already underway on Instagram. “We don’t have a favorite yet. But the suggestion of Ro and Bot is out. We want to give them a normal name,” said Leah Hu.

Dutch restaurants have been hard hit by the crisis and have been closed for over two months. As of June 1, they will be allowed to reopen but with a maximum of 30 customers. That will force some layout adaptations in the Royal Palace where the robots’ programmed floorplan may have to be changed at the last moment.

And in the southern Zeeland province, the Hus don’t want to hear any complaints about the robots robbing young people of a job. They say it’s hard enough anyway to find staff in a rural region without any major city close by.

“They help us with the work we do,” said Leah Hu. “We are often busy and cleaning tables and the robots give us an extra hand.” It also frees up the human staff for some more personal contact.

“We are not disappearing. We are still here. They will always need people in this industry,” she said.

Adapting to the robots, even your own, remains a challenge. “For us, it is still trying to see what works,” she said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. New rules for Turkish airports unveiled

    New rules for Turkish airports unveiled

  2. Turkey to lift inter-city travel restrictions and reopen cafes, parks on June 1

    Turkey to lift inter-city travel restrictions and reopen cafes, parks on June 1

  3. Germany weighs lifting travel curb for Turkey

    Germany weighs lifting travel curb for Turkey

  4. Attacker tears down cross at Armenian church in Istanbul

    Attacker tears down cross at Armenian church in Istanbul

  5. Meteorite fireball lights up Turkey’s sky as it crashes towards Earth

    Meteorite fireball lights up Turkey’s sky as it crashes towards Earth
Recommended
Mysterious traces of ‘Ancient Road’ in Phrygia

Mysterious traces of ‘Ancient Road’ in Phrygia
Edirne master passing on 500-year-old art to future generations

Edirne master passing on 500-year-old art to future generations
Frankfurt book fair to take place as scheduled

Frankfurt book fair to take place as scheduled
SpaceX launch scrubbed due to weather

SpaceX launch scrubbed due to weather
Artists launch campaign to help theater workers

Artists launch campaign to help theater workers

Historians examining ancient sarcophagus find depictions of Trojan War

Historians examining ancient sarcophagus find depictions of Trojan War
WORLD Virus tolls surge in Americas as Europe re-opens

Virus tolls surge in Americas as Europe re-opens

The death toll from the coronavirus spiked again in the United States, and Latin America's pandemic crisis deepened, as Europe's re-opening from lockdown grew bolder by the day.    
ECONOMY Turkish economy grows 4.5 pct in Q1

Turkish economy grows 4.5 pct in Q1

Turkey's economy grew by 4.5% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020, the country's statistical authority announced on May 29.
SPORTS Turkish Super Lig to resume on June 12

Turkish Super Lig to resume on June 12

The Turkish Football Federation announced on May 28 that the top-tier Super Lig games will resume on June 12.