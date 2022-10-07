Heavy rain to hit 56 provinces

Heavy rain to hit 56 provinces

ISTANBUL
Heavy rain to hit 56 provinces

After heatwaves and warm spells, the country is now bracing for cold weather as torrential rains are likely to hit 56 out of all 81 provinces in the country, the Turkish State Meteorological Service has warned.

The precipitation will most likely be strong, especially in the Black Sea provinces of Tokat, Ordu, Giresun, Kastamonu, the capital Ankara, the Central Anatolian provinces of Afyonkarahisar and Konya, the southern province of Isparta, and the eastern province of Sivas. The bureau has also warned of floods, high winds, thunderbolts and landslides.

Strong winds from the north of the Marmara region, the coastal Aegean region, and the north of Eastern Anatolia are expected.

Citizens residing in these regions should stay prepared and exercise caution against the possible hazards, such as the falling of trees and polls, while there can be disruption in transportation service, the bureau warned.

In the Marmara region, the weather will be partly cloudy with intermittent showers in the east, while the winds may blow strongly from the north direction, the bureau estimates.

While the inner sections are expected to be partly cloudy, the Aegean region will also be affected by rainfalls and powerful local winds.

The western Mediterranean, especially Hatay, Adana, and Mersin, will experience cloudy and rainy weather with thunderstorms, while the precipitation will be strong in the northern parts of the region.

The Central Anatolia region will be affected by torrential and thundery downpours starting from the beginning of the week, while the eastern coasts of the Black Sea region will experience intermittent showers and thunderstorms.

The weather is expected to be slightly cloudy and clear in the eastern and southwestern Anatolia regions, while winds will be strong in the north of Eastern Anatolia.

Especially on Oct. 8, the downpours are expected to hit all over the country except the western provinces of İzmir and Çanakkale, the Aegean provinces of Aydın, Muğla, Denizli and Manisa, the northwestern province of Edirne and the eastern province of Van.

Rain, Turkey, Türkiye, ISTANBUL,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan, Putin discuss bilateral ties, Ukraine war on phone

Erdoğan, Putin discuss bilateral ties, Ukraine war on phone
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan attends Prague summit, meets world leaders

    Erdoğan attends Prague summit, meets world leaders

  2. OPEC+ oil cut may deal blow to global economy

    OPEC+ oil cut may deal blow to global economy

  3. Afghan economy suffers ‘dramatic collapse’ 

    Afghan economy suffers ‘dramatic collapse’ 

  4. Heavy rain to hit 56 provinces

    Heavy rain to hit 56 provinces

  5. Istanbul traffic to come to deadlock soon, experts warn

    Istanbul traffic to come to deadlock soon, experts warn
Recommended
Erdoğan, Putin discuss bilateral ties, Ukraine war on phone

Erdoğan, Putin discuss bilateral ties, Ukraine war on phone
AKP drafts constitutional changes for headscarf freedom

AKP drafts constitutional changes for headscarf freedom
‘Waterfall of Lovers’ declared protected area

‘Waterfall of Lovers’ declared protected area
Insult hurled at patient by health worker causes uproar

Insult hurled at patient by health worker causes uproar
Istanbul traffic to come to deadlock soon, experts warn

Istanbul traffic to come to deadlock soon, experts warn
Stone heads of Mt Nemrut to be ‘technically botoxed’

Stone heads of Mt Nemrut to be ‘technically botoxed’
WORLD Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine

Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties.

ECONOMY OPEC+ oil cut may deal blow to global economy

OPEC+ oil cut may deal blow to global economy

The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for top group spot in Europe

Fenerbahçe aims for top group spot in Europe

Fenerbahçe will attempt to extend its unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions when it hosts Greek Cypriot side AEK Larnaca in a Europa League Group B match on Oct. 6.