Hamas to release last living US hostage in Gaza, thanks Türkiye for mediation efforts

GAZA CITY

Palestinians gather at a market at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on May 10, 2025.

Hamas announced on Monday that it will release Edan Alexander, last living American hostage in Gaza, following negotiations with the U.S. administration as the group expressed gratitude to Türkiye, alongside Qatar and Egypt, for their mediation efforts in facilitating the process.

In a statement posted on its social media account, Hamas said the release of Alexander, a soldier captured during the October 2023 escalation, is a step toward securing a ceasefire, reopening Gaza’s crossings, and ensuring humanitarian aid access.

“This move is part of efforts to end the war through serious negotiations, achieve a mutual prisoner exchange, and establish an independent, professional administration in Gaza,” the statement read.

The announcement of the first hostage release since Israel shattered a ceasefire in March comes shortly before Trump visits the Middle East this week. It highlighted the willingness of Israel's closest ally to inject momentum into ceasefire talks for the 19-month war as desperation grows among hostages' families and Gaza's over 2 million people under the new Israeli blockade.

"This was a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators — Qatar and Egypt — to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones," Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social on Sunday evening. “Hopefully this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict. I look very much forward to that day of celebration!”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the U.S. informed it of Hamas’ intent to release Alexander “without compensation or conditions" and that the step is expected to lead to negotiations on a truce. Netanyahu’s government was angered by U.S. direct talks with Hamas earlier this year — which led to a Hamas offer to release Alexander and the bodies of four other hostages if Israel recommitted to a stalled ceasefire deal. Days later, however, Israel resumed the war.

Israel signaled its readiness to engage in talks based on Witkoff’s plan, emphasizing that negotiations would proceed “under fire” and align with its goal of achieving all wartime objectives. However, an Israeli media said that Tel Aviv was unaware of the direct U.S.-Hamas talks, highlighting a potential communication gap.

Khalil al-Hayyah, a Hamas leader in Gaza, said the group has been in contact with the U.S. administration over the past few days.

Al-Hayyah said in a statement Hamas is ready to “immediately start intensive negotiations” to reach a final deal for a long-term truce, which includes an end to the war, the exchange of Palestinian prisoners and hostages in Gaza and the handing over of power in Gaza to an independent body of technocrats.

Indirect talks between Hamas and the U.S. began five days ago, an Egyptian official and a senior Hamas official told the AP, with both describing the release of Alexander as a gesture of goodwill.

The senior Hamas official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said Alexander is expected to be released on Monday. Hamas was advised to “give a gift to President Trump and in return he will give back a better one,” the official said.

Another Hamas official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss negotiations, said Alexander’s release is expected in the next 48 hours, adding that it requires Israel to pause fighting for a couple of hours.

The Egyptian official involved in ceasefire negotiations, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss talks, said Hamas received assurances from the Trump administration through Egyptian and Qatari mediators that Alexander’s release “will put all files on the negotiating table” including an end to the war.

Trump, whose administration has voiced full support for Israel’s actions, is set to visit Saudi Arabia , Qatar and the United Arab Emirates this week in a regional tour.

Israeli strikes overnight and into Sunday killed 15 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to local health officials.

Two strikes hit tents in the southern city of Khan Younis, each killing two children and their parents, according to Nasser Hospital, which received the bodies. Another seven people were killed in strikes elsewhere, including a man and his child in a Gaza City neighborhood, according to hospitals and Gaza's Health Ministry.

The Israeli military says it only targets militants and tries to avoid harming civilians. It blames Hamas for civilian deaths in the 19-month-old war because the militants are embedded in densely populated areas.

Israel has sealed Gaza off from all imports , including food, medicine and emergency shelter, for over 10 weeks in what it says is a pressure tactic aimed at forcing Hamas to release hostages. Israel in March shattered the ceasefire that had facilitated the release of more than 30 hostages.

Aid groups say the humanitarian crisis is worse than at any time in the war, with food running low.