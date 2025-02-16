Hamas says Israel strike kills three policemen in Gaza

Hamas says Israel strike kills three policemen in Gaza

GAZA STRIP
Hamas says Israel strike kills three policemen in Gaza

Three Palestinian police officers were killed on Sunday by Israeli shelling in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip despite a ceasefire agreement, according to official Palestinian sources.

In a statement, the Gaza Interior Ministry announced the casualties, noting that the officers were deployed to secure the entry of humanitarian aid in the Al-Shawka area, east of Rafah, when they were targeted.

The ministry strongly condemned the attack and called on “mediators and the international community to pressure the (Israeli) occupation to halt its targeting of the police force, which is a civilian body responsible for maintaining public security and organizing daily affairs.”

The Palestinian police officers were deployed to secure the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave as part of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel.

Palestinian officials have complained that Israel is failing to abide by the part of the agreement to let in more humanitarian aid.

The Israeli army, for its part, claimed that the attack targeted Palestinian fighters approaching its forces in the area.

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel’s genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP mayors urge İmamoğlu to join presidential primaries

CHP mayors urge İmamoğlu to join presidential primaries
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP mayors urge İmamoğlu to join presidential primaries

    CHP mayors urge İmamoğlu to join presidential primaries

  2. Shipment of 'heavy' US bombs arrives in Israel

    Shipment of 'heavy' US bombs arrives in Israel

  3. Greek Cyprus, Egypt set to ink two natural gas agreements

    Greek Cyprus, Egypt set to ink two natural gas agreements

  4. Türkiye sees 2,370 gun violence deaths in 2024: Report

    Türkiye sees 2,370 gun violence deaths in 2024: Report

  5. Italian prosecutors hold Istanbul talks on notorious Turkish gang

    Italian prosecutors hold Istanbul talks on notorious Turkish gang
Recommended
Shipment of heavy US bombs arrives in Israel

Shipment of 'heavy' US bombs arrives in Israel
Greek Cyprus, Egypt set to ink two natural gas agreements

Greek Cyprus, Egypt set to ink two natural gas agreements
Merz leads German election race in shadow of far right

Merz leads German election race in shadow of far right
18 dead in India stampede to catch trains to mega-festival

18 dead in India stampede to catch trains to mega-festival
White S Africans gather in rally, claim they are victim of racism

White S Africans gather in rally, claim they are victim of racism
Austrian city mourns after deadly stabbing of teenager

Austrian city mourns after deadly stabbing of teenager
US vice presidents critical remarks in Munich draw reactions across Europe

US vice president's critical remarks in Munich draw reactions across Europe
WORLD Shipment of heavy US bombs arrives in Israel

Shipment of 'heavy' US bombs arrives in Israel

Israel's defense ministry said Sunday that a shipment of "heavy" U.S.-made bombs arrived overnight in Israel, as Marco Rubio began his first visit to the country as Washington's top diplomat.

ECONOMY X debt sale signals growing investor confidence

X debt sale signals growing investor confidence

Banks that helped Elon Musk finance his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, have successfully sold a chunk of their acquisition debt in the company, indicating surging investor confidence amid the Tesla tycoon's outsize role in the Trump administration.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿