Hamas says Biden remarks 'green light' for Israel to continue war

GAZA STRIP

Hamas on Tuesday condemned U.S. President Joe Biden’s assertion that the group was withdrawing from a Gaza truce agreement , labeling his comments as a "green light" for Israel to continue its military actions.

The Palestinian militant organization stated that Biden's "misleading claims... do not reflect the true position of the movement, which is keen to reach a ceasefire" deal.

Biden’s comments, delivered as he left Chicago after addressing the Democratic National Convention, were criticized by Hamas as an "American green light for the Zionist extremist government to commit more crimes against defenseless civilians."

The statement was released as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Egypt for discussions regarding a Gaza ceasefire. Blinken, who had met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Monday, is scheduled to visit Qatar, which, alongside Egypt, is mediating truce negotiations in the ongoing 10-month conflict.

Egypt called for a Gaza ceasefire and warned of a regional war, after talks on Tuesday between President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Blinken.

"The time has come to end the ongoing war, and to resort to wisdom, and to uphold the language of peace and diplomacy," Sisi said in a statement, adding all parties must be wary of the "danger of the conflict expanding regionally".

Hamas accused Biden's remarks of highlighting an apparent "American bias" toward Israel, implicating Washington in the ongoing "war of extermination against defenceless civilians in the Gaza Strip."

According to Hamas, they remain committed to a ceasefire plan outlined by Biden on May 31, initially proposed by Israel. However, they claim recent U.S. modifications to the plan represent "a coup against" the previous framework, accusing Washington of yielding to Netanyahu’s demands.

"Netanyahu was always the one obstructing an agreement and setting new conditions and demands," Hamas stated, urging "the U.S. administration to reverse its policy of blind bias towards the Zionist war criminals."

Hamas also called upon "mediators to assume their responsibilities" and pressure Israel to accept the original ceasefire proposal.