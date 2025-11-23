Hamas delegations visit Cairo amid plans on Rafah communities

CAIRO

A Hamas delegation, led by Khalil al-Hayya, arrived in Cairo on Nov. 23 for scheduled talks with Egyptian intelligence officials to discuss recent developments in the Gaza Strip.

Although the visit was planned as part of ongoing political efforts, the rising tensions in Gaza was also on the agenda.

The visit coincided with the U.S. moving to establish the Board of Peace, a temporary International Stabilization Force in Gaza, as outlined in the U.N. Security Council Resolution 2803. Saudi media described this as a precursor to the second phase of the Gaza agreement.

While the first phase of the Gaza agreement continues, the U.S. is advancing plans to construct communities for Palestinians along the Israeli side of the Yellow Line, The Wall Street Journal reported.

These communities are intended to provide housing, schools and healthcare for displaced Gazans until more permanent facilities can be built, aiming to reduce dependence on Hamas-controlled areas.

The report noted that Hamas’ popularity has increased since the ceasefire and that the U.S. strategy reflects doubts about whether Hamas will be disarmed or replaced soon.

Although the proposal is seen as a necessary step for Gaza’s reconstruction, several Arab nations, particularly Egypt, have expressed concerns. Egyptian officials warned that concentrating Gazans in Rafah could drive people across the border into the Sinai Peninsula.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the notion that Israel needs external authorization for military operations during a security cabinet meeting on Nov. 23.

"All the talk that ‘we must receive approvals’ from anyone is simply false," Netanyahu said.

He emphasized that the Israeli Defense Forces takes immediate action to prevent attacks independently, while responses are coordinated through the Defense Minister and ultimately by him. "Israel is responsible for its own security," he added.