Half the world knocking on IMF’s door

  • April 17 2020 09:38:00

Half the world knocking on IMF’s door

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Half the world knocking on IMF’s door

Half of the world’s countries have asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout amid the coronavirus pandemic, the global body’s head Kristalina Georgieva said late on April 15.

"This is an emergency like no other," she said in an interview with CNBC, adding that the IMF is providing funding on the basis of rapid assessment of conditions in every country.

She noted that more than 100 countries so far have asked for emergency assistance.

"We ask for countries to do one thing only. Please pay your doctors and nurses make sure your health systems are functioning and vulnerable people and firms are protected," she said.

Answering a question on the length of the pandemic-driven economic crisis, she said it depends on what epidemiologists are going to tell the IMF.

"It is actually the first time in the history of the IMF, when epidemiology sayings are as important as macro economists for our projections.”

She said if measures to contain the pandemic are successful in the first half of this year, the economy will see a rebound in the second half.

“Next year, there will be a boost with 5.8%."

But she warned that despite this seemingly positive figure, we would still be below the growth rate of 2019.

"If the virus is going around the world and takes a double trip, or if vaccine and treatment are slow to come, it might get worse," she said.

The IMF has projected that the global economy would shrink by 3% in 2020 amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Bakeries, pharmacies to be open during curfew

    Bakeries, pharmacies to be open during curfew

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,643 with 74,193 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,643 with 74,193 total cases

  3. Kittens rescued by firefighters’ artificial respiration

    Kittens rescued by firefighters’ artificial respiration

  4. Two chief Turkish Airlines pilots die from COVID-19

    Two chief Turkish Airlines pilots die from COVID-19

  5. Turkey passes bill to tackle pandemic's impact

    Turkey passes bill to tackle pandemic's impact
Recommended
New help for virus-hit firms from Turkey Wealth Fund

New help for virus-hit firms from Turkey Wealth Fund
Private sector foreign debt down in February

Private sector foreign debt down in February
Buffets to be history after pandemic: Experts

Buffets to be history after pandemic: Experts
Agriculture workers, stockbreeders exempted from weekend curfew: Minister

Agriculture workers, stockbreeders exempted from weekend curfew: Minister
Turkey bars firms from laying off workers amid pandemic

Turkey bars firms from laying off workers amid pandemic
Turkish contact-tracing app to be unveiled soon

Turkish contact-tracing app to be unveiled soon
WORLD UN report: Pandemic turning into a child-rights crisis

UN report: Pandemic turning into a 'child-rights crisis'

Children have so far largely escaped the most severe symptoms of COVID-19 but the social and economic impact "is potentially catastrophic for millions of children," according to a U.N. report launched on April 16.
ECONOMY New help for virus-hit firms from Turkey Wealth Fund

New help for virus-hit firms from Turkey Wealth Fund

Under the new legislation, the (TWF) will now be able to buy or to become partners with companies facing difficulty due to the coronavirus pandemic.
SPORTS Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray's head coach Fatih Terim tested negative for the new coronavirus on April 15 after receiving a positive test late last month.