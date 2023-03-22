Gwyneth Paltrow to stand trial for Deer Valley ski crash

Gwyneth Paltrow to stand trial for Deer Valley ski crash

PARK CITY, Utah
Gwyneth Paltrow to stand trial for Deer Valley ski crash

Gwyneth Paltrow was scheduled to stand trial yesterday in a lawsuit filed by a retired optometrist who said that the actress-turned-lifestyle influencer violently crashed into him in 2016 while skiing in Utah at one of the most upscale ski resorts in the United States.

Terry Sanderson, 76, said Paltrow was cruising down the slopes so recklessly that they collided, leaving him on the ground as she and her entourage continued their descent down Deer Valley Resort, a skiers-only mountain known for its groomed runs, après-ski champagne yurts and posh clientele.

“Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control,” Sanderson’s attorneys claim in the lawsuit, “knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries. Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured.”

In a case that has lasted years since the 2016 incident, Sanderson is suing Paltrow for $300,000, claiming that the accident in Park City was a result of negligence, and left him with physical injuries and emotional distress.

At ski resorts, the skier who is downhill has the right of way, so a central question in the case is who was further down the beginner’s run when the collision transpired. Both Paltrow and Sanderson claim in court filings that they were further downhill when the other rammed into them.

Sanderson also accused Deer Valley and its employees of engaging in a “cover up” by not providing complete information on incident reports and not following resort safety policies.

After his initial lawsuit seeking $3.1 million was dropped, Sanderson amended the complaint and he is now seeking $300,000. Paltrow, the Oscar-winning actress known for her roles in “Shakespeare in Love” and Marvel’s “Iron Man” movies, filed a counterclaim in response, seeking attorney fees and $1 in damages.

 

WORLD Agreement reached on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin

Agreement 'reached' on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin
LATEST NEWS

  1. Agreement 'reached' on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin

    Agreement 'reached' on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin

  2. New York holds breath over expected Trump indictment

    New York holds breath over expected Trump indictment

  3. At least 12 killed in Afghanistan-Pakistan earthquake

    At least 12 killed in Afghanistan-Pakistan earthquake

  4. Erdoğan pledges to ease Iraq's water shortage

    Erdoğan pledges to ease Iraq's water shortage

  5. France ordered to curb mass dolphin deaths in fishing nets

    France ordered to curb mass dolphin deaths in fishing nets
Recommended
‘Ted Lasso’ actors promote mental health

‘Ted Lasso’ actors promote mental health
Iraq fashionistas champion vintage wear

Iraq fashionistas champion vintage wear
Fauci documentary covers a career of crises

Fauci documentary covers a career of crises
France ordered to curb mass dolphin deaths in fishing nets

France ordered to curb mass dolphin deaths in fishing nets
World on ‘thin ice’ as UN climate report gives stark warning

World on ‘thin ice’ as UN climate report gives stark warning
Ski resorts are embracing a new role: Climate activist

Ski resorts are embracing a new role: Climate activist
WORLD Agreement reached on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin

Agreement 'reached' on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin

Russia and China have reached an agreement on the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, which will connect Siberia to northwest China, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday after talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

ECONOMY Venezuela’s oil minister resigns over graft probe

Venezuela’s oil minister resigns over graft probe

Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami resigned on March 20 after prosecutors opened a corruption investigation into officials at the state oil company PDVSA.

SPORTS Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Mathieu van der Poel won Milan-San Remo on March 18 to claim the first ‘Monument’ of the season and the race his grandfather Raymond Poulidor took 62 years ago.