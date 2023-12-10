Guterres says UN Security Council 'paralyzed' over Gaza

DOHA
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Sunday said he regrets the Security Council's failure to demand a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, condemning the divisions that have "paralyzed" the world body.

Addressing Qatar's Doha Forum, Guterres said the council was "paralyzed by geostrategic divisions" that were undermining solutions to the Israel-Hamas war which started on Oct. 7.

The body's "authority and credibility were severely undermined" by its delayed response to the conflict, he said two days after a U.S. veto prevented a resolution calling for a Gaza ceasefire.

"I reiterated my appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared," he told the forum.

"Regrettably, the Security Council failed to do it," he added. "I can promise, I will not give up."

Guterres had convened an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council after two months of fighting that have left more than 17,700 people dead in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to the territory's Hamas-run health ministry.

The secretary-general deployed the rarely-used Article 99 of the United Nations Charter to bring to the council's attention "any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security."

The rule had not previously been invoked by a U.N. chief in decades.

"We are facing a severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system," Guterres told the Doha Forum.

"The situation is fast deteriorating into a catastrophe with potentially irreversible implications for Palestinians as a whole and for peace and security in the region."

The Israel-Hamas war was triggered by deadly attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel.

The militants poured over the border into Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping about 240 others, according to Israeli officials.

