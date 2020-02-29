Greek police fire teargas on migrants at Turkish border

  • February 29 2020 14:08:00

Greek police fire teargas on migrants at Turkish border

KASTANIES-Reuters
Greek police fire teargas on migrants at Turkish border

A migrant who is trying to enter Greece from the Pazarkule border gate, Edirne, Turkey, throws back a tear gas canister to Greek riot police who guard the border gate in Kastanies village, on Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo)

Greek police fired teargas towards migrants gathered on its border with Turkey on Feb. 29, as a crisis over Syria shifted onto the European Union's doorstep.   

Greece, which has tense relations with its neighbor Turkey at the best of times and was a primary gateway for hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers in 2015 and 2016, reiterated it would keep migrants out.   

"The government will do whatever it takes to protect its borders," government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters.   

Ankara said on Feb. 28 that it will no longer contain hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers after an air strike on war-ravaged Idlib in Syria killed 33 Turkish soldiers.   

Almost immediately, convoys of people appeared heading towards the Greek land and sea borders.    

Petsas said that in the past 24 hours Greek authorities had prevented attempts by 4,000 people to cross the border.   

Greece's Skai TV aired live video from the Turkish side of the northern land border at Kastanies showing Greek riot police firing teargas rounds at groups of migrants who were hurling stones and shouting obscenities.    

An estimated 3,000 people had gathered on the Turkish side of the border at Kastanies, a Greek government official said. Kastanies is just over 900 kilometers north-east of Athens.   

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Feb. 29 that some 18,000 migrants had crossed borders from Turkey into Europe. Speaking in Istanbul, he did not immediately provide evidence for the number but said it would rise.   

Greek police were keeping media about a kilometer away from the Kastanies border crossing, but the broader area, where the two countries are divided by a river, was more permeable.   

A group of Afghans with young children waded across fast-moving waters of the Evros river and took refuge in a small chapel. They crossed into Greece on Feb. 28 morning.   

Greece had already said on Thursday it would tighten border controls to prevent coronavirus reaching its Aegean islands, where thousands of migrants are living in poor conditions.   

Nearly a million refugees and migrants crossed from Turkey to Greece's islands in 2015, setting off a crisis over immigration in Europe, but that route all but closed after the European Union and Ankara agreed to stop the flow in March 2016.  

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan says he asked Putin to step aside in Syria

    Erdoğan says he asked Putin to step aside in Syria

  2. Turkey, Russia agree to reduce tensions in Idlib as migrants push west

    Turkey, Russia agree to reduce tensions in Idlib as migrants push west

  3. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  4. The worst scenario is happening in Idlib

    The worst scenario is happening in Idlib

  5. Turkey grants visa exemptions to four EU nations, Norway

    Turkey grants visa exemptions to four EU nations, Norway
Recommended
Iran calls on people to stay at home as death toll rises to 43

Iran calls on people to stay at home as death toll rises to 43
UN envoy says Libya truce nearly broke down amid fighting

UN envoy says Libya truce nearly broke down amid fighting
Trump backs Turkey and urges end to violence in Idlib

Trump backs Turkey and urges end to violence in Idlib
Indian police detain hundreds after Hindu-Muslim clashes in New Delhi

Indian police detain hundreds after Hindu-Muslim clashes in New Delhi
Malaysia’s Mahathir loses bid to return as prime minister

Malaysia’s Mahathir loses bid to return as prime minister
US set to sign peace deal with Afghanistans Taliban

US set to sign peace deal with Afghanistan's Taliban
WORLD Iran calls on people to stay at home as death toll rises to 43

Iran calls on people to stay at home as death toll rises to 43

Deaths in Iran from coronavirus have hit 43, the highest number outside China, and the total number of infected people has risen to 593, an Iranian health official said on Feb. 29.
ECONOMY More confidence in Turkeys economic recovery: Fitch

More confidence in Turkey's economic recovery: Fitch

Fitch Ratings has greater confidence that Turkey’s economic growth is recovering in the near term, according to the ratings service’s Douglas Winslow.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe snaps two-game losing streak in EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe snaps two-game losing streak in EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe Beko ended a two-game skid on Feb. 28 by defeating Valencia Basket from Spain in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.