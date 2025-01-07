Greek PM due in Cairo for talks on Syria

Greek PM due in Cairo for talks on Syria

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled to travel to Cairo on Jan. 8 to attend a trilateral summit with Egypt and Greek Cyprus, with the primary agenda expected to revolve around recent developments in Syria.

The summit will also mark the 10th anniversary of the three countries' regional cooperation, with Mitsotakis meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

The core issue on the agenda is likely to be the potential maritime agreement between Türkiye and Syria, following the fall of Bashar al-Assad, according to Greek media.

In December 2024, Turkish transport minister announced Ankara’s intention to strike a maritime demarcation agreement with Syria after a permanent government is formed in Damascus.

The maritime demarcation agreement would be in line with international law and would allow two countries to determine authorities for oil and hydrocarbon exploration, the minister also said.

This matter has drawn heightened attention from Athens, as “such a deal could come at the expense of Greek Cyprus’ interests and undermine regional stability,” according to Greek authorities.

“This is a transitional situation in Syria that does not legitimize such agreements. We are closely monitoring developments and remain in constant communication with [Greek] Cyprus, neighboring countries and the European Union,” Greek diplomatic sources said at that time.

Discussions at the summit are also anticipated to focus on critical initiatives, particularly in energy collaboration and regional security, said a statement by the Egypt’s presidency. Among the key topics is the Greece-Egypt electricity grid interconnection (GREGY), a pivotal project aimed at strengthening energy integration between North Africa and European networks.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud is set to visit Athens on Jan 10.

His talks with Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis are expected to delve into the broader geopolitical shifts in the region, including Riyadh’s recent outreach to Syrian’s new rulers.

