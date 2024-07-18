Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

The Greek Cypriot defense minister said on July 17 that plans are in motion to build a major naval base on the east Mediterranean island nation's southern coast capable of hosting large ships from European Union countries and other nations to carry out a variety of missions including humanitarian aid deliveries to the tumultuous Middle East region.

Vasilis Palmas told reporters that Greek Cyprus' recently elevated geopolitical role as the European Union's closest member to the Middle East warrants the building of infrastructure that can support policies geared toward the region.

Greek Cyprus has in recent months been the staging ground for the collection and delivery of donated humanitarian aid to war-ravaged Gaza. The aid is being shipped from the port of Larnaca to the Palestinian territory after being security screened. Last year, the island served as a waystation for third-country nationals evacuated from Sudan .

Palmas said the construction of the base would “contribute decisively” to policy implementation in the region.

He said Greece is contributing technical know-how to the project, while actual construction will be guided by the findings of an expert study that will be completed in the next few days.

The naval base will be built on an existing naval installation some 25 kilometers (15 miles) east of the coastal town of Limassol, which in 2011 was the site of a huge explosion of 480 tons of seized Iranian gunpowder that killed 13 people, knocked out Greek Cyprus’ main power station and stirred up a political crisis.

