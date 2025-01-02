Greece begins two-year term at UN Security Council

ATHENS

Greece officially commenced its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council on Jan. 2, marked by a welcoming ceremony at the U.N. headquarters.

Greece’s Permanent Representative to the U.N. Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris participated in the event alongside his counterparts from Denmark, Somalia, Pakistan and Panama.

During the ceremony, the flags of the five newly elected members were symbolically placed in the Security Council chamber, joining those of the current members. These include the five permanent members, China, Russia, the United States, France and the United Kingdom, as well as the five non-permanent members —Slovenia, Algeria, South Korea, Guyana and Sierra Leone — whose terms will conclude in 2025.

In a recent interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis highlighted Greece’s key priorities for its time on the council.

These include promoting peaceful conflict resolution, upholding international law, advancing the role of women in peace and security, protecting children affected by armed conflicts, tackling the climate crisis and enhancing maritime security.